Let's open a new chapter at home this festive season

Whether you like the companionable weight of a book nestled in your hands or an e-book to ping open on the train with your device, new home and garden choices this year offer something stirring for everyone however and wherever you live. All prices here are for print editions from Easons unless stated otherwise.

THE NEW HOMEY

Home is Where You Make It by Geneva Vanderzeil, Murdock Books, €21

Paralysed by the difficulties of decorating a rental, broke and/or completely overwhelmed by a new (old) home confusing you with its fugly layout? Positive energy dances off the pages of this accessible book —a much-needed kick up the enthusiasms. Geneva Vanderzeil grew up in Brisbane, Australia, moved to London in 2008, and started her first blog, A Pair & a Spare, which garnered millions of followers (it’s now re-launched as Collective Gen).

Geneva empathises" “I know it can be disheartening to try to make something out of an unappealing room — in my time living and renting in Australia, the UK and Hong Kong, I’ve seen my fair share of terrible spaces. After years of readers and friends asking for tips to deal with the common challenges — low lighting, ugly carpet, small spaces, tiny budget — I thought it was time I put everything I’ve learnt and experienced into a book. If you’re looking around your space thinking, ‘There’s no way anyone can make this dump a home’, I beg to differ! Pull up a chair, make yourself a cup of tea and get stuck into this handbook.”

Decoding each room, with DIY and proven interior styling advice, Geneva includes handy, reversible ways to refresh a uses simple all-white anchoring décor to stage comfy room-scapes, glowing with aesthetic simplicity with every practical family challenge flattened.

THE SNAPPER

Wildlife Photography at Home by Richard Peters, Ilex Press, €23.79

Richard Peters is a former GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year, and has travelled extensively recording some of the most incredible creatures on the planet. Still, with this book he reminds us: "With the population increasing and cities encroaching on the countryside urban areas have developed wildlife populations.”

If you know your shutter speed and aperture from your ISO, or if you’re willing to learn just the basics, this book will reveal a hidden world right outside your own back door — an environment often teeming with life by day, but more especially by night.

Peters has taken as long as three months to get the shot he wants of a fox — he’s an admitted obsessive on the art of observation. Although running up frames on a more expensive DSLR camera will influence its resale, a digital device will allow you to take infinite shots —pretty much for free (allowing for a software package for a bit of dodging and burning).

Perseverance is what really counts: “Don’t rush yourself, keep learning from your mistakes — push through your frustration.”

Learn how: Light is primary, subject is secondary, framing, tricks for PIR motion sensors, how to release suppressed detail with Lightroom and Photoshop, and so much more.

GREEN-FINGERED FRIEND

At Home with Plants by Ian Drummond and Kate O’Reilly, Ilex Press, €28

The house plant revival — it’s a green leafy trend that had wilted back in the late 1970s. In terms of gentling hard lines and improving the atmosphere — plants are inexpensive soup for the soul, and can be dynamic players in a scheme. A whole house, a bedside table or just a mantle - why not fake it? Well, interiors specialist Kate O’Reilly and Ian Drummond (Chelsea Gold Medal Winner) argue that faux plants are ornaments, while real ones change and evolve as “part of nature’s rich cycle”. Both authors sprouted from the era of the inevitable Yucca Elephantipes and Monstera Deliciosa (Swiss Cheese Plant).

They celebrate the flourishing return of the home jungle set with large floor set pots, platoons of fat little succulents, intricate terrariums and swaying hanging plants, showing us how to choose, pot, position, compose and care for a wide array of species. Learn about container-free kokedama (Japanese moss-balls), architectural giants, edibles, symmetry and repetitious display, and the sensory influence of fragrant leaves and flowers. Ideal to find that indestructible new tenant, or a horticultural diva to spoil in the New Year.

THE SPIRITUALIST

Home for the Soul: Sustainable and Thoughtful Decorating and Design by Sara Bird and Don Duchars (imagery), Ryland Peters and Small, €17.22 (The Book Depository)

Okay — We’re going to get a bit touchy feeling now. For anyone who is moved not only in sustainability but in the whole process of mindful living, this book asks us to take a long deep breath before embracing calm, content and simplicity. Releasing a tranquil, nurturing less acquisitional attitude towards designing interiors, it’s argued, can bring a deeper more authentic spirit to our homes.

Bold maximalism is allowed in these dwellings (see Catherine Ashton’s sumptuous apartment in The Homes chapters) with period, accrued set pieces and ‘sensitive sourcing’. Introducing the basic elements styled by Sara, Home for the Soul seg-ways from the opening pages straight into vintage up-dos and make-your-own with non-threatening, Earth-friendly projects anyone could manage in a couple of relaxed, weekend hours. We’re asked to consider what we pluck from the wider environment, but you don’t need to be a strictly vegan decorator here.

You don’t even have to know how to sew with tying, ragging and plaiting ideas for material — but a few stitches and we have a vintage buttoned napkin.

The herb bottles sealed with a candle — free, pretty, genius. The rooms are hewn, distressed, sepia-tinted, rubbed down and clay plastered — set with carefully selected handmade objects seen best in natural illumination (little wonder with photography by Dan Duchars — an alchemist of light). Worth the spend for the immersive beautiful photo essay. For more work by this inspirational pair go to: thecontentednest.co.uk

THE YOUNG ONES

The Home Life Edit: Organising Absolutely Everything at Home, at Work and On the Go, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, Mitchell Beazley, €26

Visualise spiked heels up Marie Kondo’s back. “We wanted to create a book that allows you to live the life you love without feeling bad about the things you love.” The word is "badly", m’dear. I’m too exhausted, matronly and set in my ways for the frenetic tone of this whizz-bang of a book, but it’s ideal for energetic younger readers where sweet bites of bright juicy information whizzed up with a little celebrity culture counts for more.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Despite skidding along at break-neck speed, it’s actually packed full of very good advice. The 360-degree approach (where organising becomes a way of life, not simply a way to set out your shoes) makes a lot of sense. It’s the second book by this dynamic pair lighting up Netflix with their Home Edit franchise, and the girls spend some time exploring the stunning response to their first book by letter and Instagram (a little self-involved) before knuckling down to micro-management — the purpose of this breathy, punchy volume II. How to organise our apps/How to be Resort Ready/Things we (you and your mother) can all agree on — intriguing. I’m passing it on to my 16-year-old daughter — one can hope.