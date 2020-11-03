Rough luxe: How to blend beauty with imperfection

So,here you are in your longed-for new home with high notions of rescuing it from clapped out décor, or even near-dereliction, and longing to make modern perfection out of it all.

But here’s the rub: You need to live in it while developing the notions, and you’re not exactly looking forward to the lack of comfort which could go on for months while dreams take shape on paper, builders are briefed and the work is done.

Broken plasterwork is turned into a wall feature, highlighted by soft green paintwork, where a deep pile floor rug is added for comfort and warmth (Brink & Campman Pop Art rug from €699 at Rugs.ie).

Enter a welcome trend where tattiness, broken plasterwork, floorboards in need of sanding and even an atmosphere of decay all become virtuous, to contrast in arty style with added in layers of furniture, textiles, lighting and accessories which will see you through to the finished job and beyond.

On the off chance a shabby chic theme is crossing your mind right now, rest assured we’re not talking pretty, vintage sentimentality with daintily chipped white painted floorboards, nor is it about the utilitarian 1950s feel of the Brooklyn hipster industrial look.

Altogether bolder, more rebellious, picture this: A bedroom with peeling paintwork, yellowed with age, and layers of clinging flowery wallpaper from the 1940s determined to resist removal by industrial-strength steam-machines; add in a luxuriously upholstered velvet headboard and crisp modern bed linens, and if anyone asks — which they will — just say, it’s rough luxe, dahling!

SIMPLE SOLUTION

The number one thing to start creating the look is having comfort underfoot, according to Phoebe Holland of Rugs.ie.

“An authentic Persian rug will cover up any flooring in need of repair and add a touch of heritage and interest to a room. They’re a timeless choice whatever your style. Choosing a design with rich colours will help to anchor the space and create a warming, welcoming atmosphere.”

If the ultimate goal is to renovate to a modern finish, the rug will have been a worthwhile investment, according to Phoebe.

“Raw wood, unfinished surfaces and exposed brick will all tie in perfectly with a Persian rug to create a contemporary interior,” she says.

Lovely plain white linens in a rough luxe setting bring a contemporary touch and work with any renovated look or change in décor. The addition of a rug offers extra warmth and softness (Lorena Canals Lakota Day Woolable rug from €139 at Rugs.ie).

BOUDOIR BLISS

“For a bedroom in need of repair I would try to find the biggest rug possible to make the room instantly more inviting and cosy,” Phoebe adds. “Texture is key here. Add softness and warmth with a big shaggy rug. You want something that will be luxuriously soft underfoot when you step out of bed on a cold winter’s morning. Placing a large rug underneath the bed will not only offer comfort, but it will also hide any unfinished flooring and give a touch of luxe to your room.”

IN THE WORKS

When it comes to embracing rough luxe to help a client live in comfort and style in their newly purchased but dated 1930s bungalow, interior designer Sinead Cassidy has first-hand experience.

“The immediate goal was to move in,” she explains. “The long-term goal was to completely renovate and extend. The brief at the time of purchase was to make it as homely and inviting as possible with minimum outlay.”

BRUSHES TO THE READY

“I am evangelical about paint and its transformative properties so this was the starting point,” Sinead adds. “All rooms got a fresh individual look and because this was a short-term fix, the clients were happy to go even bolder in their choices as they felt they had nothing to lose. Floors were sanded, wall tiles painted and inexpensive floor rugs were added to the living areas.”

FURNISHINGS

Sinead also gave consideration to items that would transition nicely to what would eventually be the renovated and extended space, adding a sustainable approach and one to keep stress on the wallet to a minimum. “Investment in beds, dining table and chairs were all items that would gain their rightful place in the new build,” she says.

Large stark spaces can take on an inviting feel with high quality linens and interesting accent lighting.

THE FUN PART

After that, Sinead layered in accessories and soft, eye-catching touches around the house which would work just as effectively after renovation.

“Plants, nice lamps for ambience, warm textured throws on the sofa, neutral bed linen, artwork, gallery walls and candles,” she says.

Taking the rough luxe approach means balancing the rough with the smooth, which fans can deliberately choose as their long-term interior style, but the wider value is how it can also be a short- to medium-term approach applied as a quick-fix design makeover.