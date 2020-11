George Foreman has launched a new Smokeless BBQ Grill, it’s smokeless so you can grill with less mess — and indoors.

The grill plate is designed to direct hot fat into the drip tray underneath, cooling it immediately, and eliminating the burning that creates the smoke and smell. It’s dishwasher-safe — score. The price tag is €89.99; available from independent electrical retailers nationwide. www.georgeforeman.co.uk/

I’m thrilled to see all the support for supporting Irish. With that in mind, the Irish Design Shop on Drury Street has introduced a range of gift boxes so you can send your favourite Irish self-care and homeware treats to friends and family.

There are two different themes of Self Care/Wellness and Coffee/Homewares, and three gift boxes within each theme ranging from €50-€150. Pictured here is ‘Permission to Pause Pack’ for €100. This beauty contains Sea Remedies bath salts, Oxmantown hand and body lotion, bog cotton candle, bog cotton lip balm, organic wool socks, and Sea Remedies soap. Available from www.irishdesignshop.com.

Anyone else struggling with Coronasomnia? It’s a thing, I swear. Get a little help going off to snoozy land with Cork lady Ester Murray’s latest addition to her fabulous range.

As well as Ester’s Aromas, she’s now expanded to include Esnaturally which includes this gorgeous adult sleep oil. It’s €8.95, check out the rest of the range at www.esnaturally.com/ You’ll be shopping local and treating yourself, win, win.

This caught my eye online this week, it’s the Fantasy Spherical Fire Pit. It’s €1,749 (hey, think of the savings from no kids calling this past Halloween). See www.logifirepits.com and www.fantasywire.co.uk for more info.

This lovely bright pink cheered me up, it’s the Joe Browns quilted throw, and it’s reversible. There’s a floral side, with a polyester front, and cotton reverse. At the time of typing, it’s reduced from €80 to €60 on www.oxendales.ie/

For any Harry Potter fans, this might be a nice addition to a bedroom or study area. It’s from Homesense, €22.99. www.homesense.com/

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, we have the brand-new self-tanning lotion in Ultra Dark. Sunkissed in November? Sure, why not? If this is your self-care, you go for it. Bondi Sands has a dual-action formula with the highest level of active tanning ingredients, which means you get a long-lasting tan. There’s lots of moisturising aloe vera in there too. Available from Shaw’s Department Stores and Cloud10beauty from this month; €23.99.