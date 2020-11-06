Use photographs and lunchbox messages to spread happiness 

Myrtleville Beach in Cork is the setting for one of the images captured by highly-talented Cian O’Regan. This gorgeous photograph, above, shows the Milky Way, Jupiter and Saturn. www.cianoregan.com
Check out this divine Danu Ceramics ring dish. We love the beetle motif. It’s part of a selection of pieces centred around the natural world of birds, bugs and bees, direct from the country’s most talented makers at giftedfromireland.com. This dish is handmade by Ruth Power, it’s one-of-a-kind, created with white clay and glaze with a hand-painted 22k gold lustre accent on the side. Yours for €26.