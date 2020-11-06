Use photographs and lunchbox messages to spread happiness 

Myrtleville Beach in Cork is the setting for one of the images captured by highly-talented Cian O’Regan. This gorgeous photograph, above, shows the Milky Way, Jupiter and Saturn. www.cianoregan.com

As we pack the schoolbags, we might want to send our little ones off with an extra portion of love in their lunch boxes. Kerry mum Louise Murphy has created Happyosity, inspirational statement cards to pop into your darlings’ lunchboxes to let them know you care. Louise says they are designed to help support children’s emotional wellbeing and build resilience. The “You are my sunshine” card pack contains 20 double-sided A7 cards and are €14. Each card in the pack is infused with big inspirational statements, useful tips and advice. She also retails Yumbox lunchboxes, €27.95 The full Happyosity product range is available from www.happyosity.com.

Check out this divine Danu Ceramics ring dish. We love the beetle motif. It’s part of a selection of pieces centred around the natural world of birds, bugs and bees, direct from the country’s most talented makers at giftedfromireland.com. This dish is handmade by Ruth Power, it’s one-of-a-kind, created with white clay and glaze with a hand-painted 22k gold lustre accent on the side. Yours for €26.

I love the muted tones of these Avoca throws. They’re woven in the Avoca Mill, with mixes of lambswool, herringbone and more. Prices start at €99, see www.avoca.com for more information.

Ooh, I love this blue glass Fundshult pendant light shade from Ikea. It is mouth-blown by a skilled craftsperson making each one unique. Be warned, the cord set is sold separately. €19 from ikea.ie

On the Bathroom Shelf is Nuxe’s brand new offering, the Cream-In-Mist 50ml from the Creme Fraiche range. We’re big fans of the brand so very excited to try it out, especially with all the face mask wearing playing havoc with our skin. This spray has sweet almond mild, red seaweed extract and made our skin feel refreshed and hydrated. It’s available on Cloud10 and Lloyds for €20.50. Pop it in your bag with your mask, it’s fab.