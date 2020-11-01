The top five plants for autumn

When looking for suitable plants for a garden and in particular, in a challenging site such as a coastal situation, one of the first things to do is to look at the surrounding landscape and at plants growing in nearby gardens.

These will give a good indication of what tolerates the local conditions and challenges, be they exposure to wind, water table, soil type or environmental factors such as pollution.

I have, like all others in the country being appreciating the beauty within my own 5km over the last few weeks and so it has given me a good chance to absorb what grows nearby. I’m lucky in that I don’t garden in a particularly difficult area.

The biggest challenges many of my plants may face is a ball or a misdirected Barbie landing on the perennials or some damage from the nearby trampoline. I have though, been afforded the opportunity once more, to really appreciate what grows nearby.

In our pre-Covid lives, perhaps we were all a bit “too busy” to enjoy the simpler and more important things which were and still are, all around us. Also, since lockdown, we have had some fabulous weather, the autumn sunshine allowing us to get out there and enjoy the great outdoors and so I have compiled my Top 5 Within 5 for this season.

At this time of the year, many flowers are going over or have finished completely and now foliage interest is one of the features that shine in gardens. Phormiums, or New Zealand Flax, have suffered a drop in popularity over recent years. Having been one of the “must-have” plants on any self-respecting garden designers list during the 80s 90s and beyond, I now rarely see them planted in new gardens. I couldn’t tell you when I last planted one.

Whilst this is probably down to their overuse during those decades and being used in the wrong situation, there is a place for these striking, architectural plants in many gardens. It’s a large genus with some cultivars such as ‘Bronze Baby’ only growing to a height of about 60 or 70cm to the larger types which can grow to 2metres high with a spread of the same or even more.

I have two favourites amongst the genus, ‘Apricot Queen’ and ‘Evening Glow’. Both varieties will grow to about 1.2m and will need a good bit of space around them to show themselves off. ‘Apricot Queen’ has strap like leaves, green and gold in colour which take on apricot-orange hue as they mature, brightening up the garden as the days darken at this time of year. ‘Evening Glow’ on the other hand is a really beautiful autumnal plant with beautiful, copper, pick and purple colours on the leaves.

Cortaderia selloana is another plant which was hugely popular in the second half of the 20th century but again rarely planted now.

Better known as Pamapas Grass, the feathery and really, quite beautiful fronds are at their best right now. The variety Pumila is a smaller growing type and more suited to the smaller gardens. I think perhaps, one of the reasons for its fall in the popularity stakes is again, how it was used. You see, it is really only the flowering stems which are eye-catching.

The base of the plant with its curled-up foliage and last years dead growth is not really an attractive feature. Better to plant this behind some more dense and evergreen plants where the clump of untidiness is hidden but you get to admire the feathery blooms, floating above during the summer and autumn.

Betula x utilis var jacquemontii is a real mouthful of a name for the plant that we know as Himalalyan Birch. Yes, it's deciduous and thus bare at the moment but there is something so magical about the silver white trunk and witches broom-like stem structure and I believe it is the preferred choice of witches as a material for their brooms.

Like all trees, it is hugely important for all the environmental and biodiversity reasons but it is during the autumn as the foliage turns a magnificent butter yellow and now in the winter months as the stems shine like a beacon in the winter garden that it really comes to the fore aesthetically.

Whilst, it may be more about foliage and form than flower at the moment, that’s not to say that all flowers are gone. In fact, the Asters or Michelmas Daisies are giving their all right now. The variety ‘Monch’ is in full bloom in my own space and I love it each year. Mauve coloured flowers are produced very freely on stems which grow quite loosely and give this plant a really informal feel.

Eounymus europeaus or the Spindle Tree has been lighting up gardens and hedgerows nearby over the last few weeks and though some recent heavy winds have more or less, put paid to that seasonal display for another year, it still makes my Top 5 Within 5 for the autumn season.