What are the best plants to add colour to your fairy garden

Question

Please can you advise me of the names of colourful shrubs that I can plant between common trees in our garden? We are making fairy paths and would like some colour.

Many thanks.

Answer

Unfortunately, this is really too vague a question to be able to answer with any degree of certainty. Many trees won’t allow any plant to grow beneath, as they prevent light from getting through to the floor as well as using up all available water and nutrients.

Under and between deciduous trees, spring-flowering bulbs are always a great option as the high levels of light allowed in during the winter and early spring months followed by heavy shade during the summer is exactly what most of these like. If the shade created by the trees is not too intense and there are areas suited to planting shrubs then you could look at some like Azaleas, Rhododendrons and Camellias. Bear in mind though that the eventual heights of these will vary hugely depending on the variety.