Donal Hickey: Giving gannets some social distance crucial to their survival

For many Irish people, signs are there to be ignored. But, a new study shows we might obey signage to protect wildlife.

The Great Saltee Island, in Co Wexford, is one of our most important seabird colonies and a tourist attraction. It's a place where people can experience nature and get close to some of our most spectacular species, including the northern gannet, the largest seabird in Europe.

However, the island does not have a warden and many tourists unwittingly cause disturbance. This forces parent gannets to leave their nests temporarily, exposing them to predators, who zip in and steal the gannets' only egg.

Debs Allbrook, a University College Cork (UCC) master's of science student, examined the disturbance by tourists in the summer of 2017. Many tourists — especially those looking for that perfect photograph of birds on their nests — got too close to the gannets, often less than a metre.

This led to a 60% reduction in breeding success, compared with birds in undisturbed parts of the colony.

There were nine disturbances over a two-hour period, with eggs from nine gannet nests being stolen by opportunist herring gulls, which watched the interaction between gannets and people, before pouncing on unprotected nests. One photographer ran right through the colony, trying to retrieve his camera lens rolling downhill, and disturbed about 30 nests.

This lack of management does a lot of damage to Ireland's green-tourism reputation.

"Disturbance is not just distressing for the birds. We could see that some tourists were shocked by what they saw," said UCC zoology professor John Quinn.

Debs then conducted a simple experiment to see if tourists would pay attention to an information sign she put up. The sign warned people that their actions could be damaging to the birds and pointed out that it was illegal, under the Wildlife Act, to disturb nesting birds.

Remarkably, the vast majority of people paid attention to the sign; stayed away from the birds, and there was less disturbance.

"This showed that it was largely lack of knowledge that led to the disturbance in the first place. People did not understand the harm they were causing," said Debs.

She said studies that show the effectiveness of signage like this are surprisingly rare worldwide and had never been conducted in Ireland previously. This year, Covid-19 restrictions stopped large numbers of tourists going to Great Saltee.

Unofficial reports, meanwhile, indicate that areas where large numbers of gannets had previously failed to breed due to disturbance had successfully bred, probably for the first time in years.