Richard Collins: 'Alien invader' trees can learn to be good locals in most habitats

In his most recent book, Wild Woods, the Magic of Ireland’s Woodlands, ecologist Richard Nairn describes how he 're-wilded' a forest in County Wicklow. Meanwhile, wildlife artist Vincent Sheridan has been planting trees at his home in Co Kildare.

These 'ambassadors' for conservation don’t moan about environmental degradation: They do something about it. The woodlands they are creating will endure.

The species being planted in the two projects are native ones; their ancestors arrived in Ireland long ago, without human assistance. They should, therefore, be better adapted to local conditions than imported ones and offer greater environmental benefits. However, not all 'alien' species are 'invasive'; a paper just published has some positive things to say about the value of alien trees in urban locations.

Conservation biologist Martin Schlaepfer has studied the contribution trees make to the wellbeing of people in Geneva. There are 155,000 trees in the metropolitan area. Of the 911 species in the city, 90% are non-native.

The city's botanical gardens and the Parc des Bastions account for 700 of the more exotic ones. About 40% of the area's individual trees are aliens, although some of them are now cherished. Cedars imported from Africa in the 16th century, for example, have become national treasures.

Schlaepfer and his colleagues claim that 79% of trees independently identified as "remarkable" by the canton of Geneva were non-native.

Irrespective of their pedigree, trees promote relaxation and well-being. Enriching landscapes, they foster a sense of place among residents. There are many less obvious benefits. Tree cover acts as a barrier to traffic noise and prevents soil being washed away in rainstorms. Harmful particles are removed from the air. Havens are created for pollinators. Creatures great and small benefit from the habitats trees provide. Woody heat-islands moderate the soaring temperatures of summer and the crippling cold of winter.

But nobody is perfect, not even trees. Like their animal equivalents, botanical 'pets' have to be 'looked after' and maintenance is expensive. Constant trimming is needed to keep thoroughfares clear and leaves must be removed from streets.

Trees consume large amounts of water, an increasingly scarce commodity in some places. There are 'health and safety' issues: Harmful allergens can be emitted and vehicles collide with tree trunks. Old specimens topple during gales. But are alien species more troublesome than native ones?

Introduced trees may disrupt local ecosystems, harming native biodiversity. However, only 5% of the foreign trees in Geneva were found to be 'invasive'.

"Native and non-native trees", Schlaepfer and his colleagues argue, "provide similar regulating services, on a per-tree basis", and both "contribute significantly to regional biodiversity and ecosystem services".

The value of non-natives, the researchers say, is likely to increase with climate change. They want alien trees to "be considered in conservation assessments and strategic planning, both for intrinsic reasons and for their contributions to human well-being".

Martin Schlaepfer et al, 'Quantifying the contributions of native and non-native trees to a city's biodiversity and ecosystem services', 'Urban Forestry & Urban Greening', 2020.

'Wild Woods, the Magic of Ireland’s Woodlands', by Richard Nairn, is published by Gill Books.