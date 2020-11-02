Hearts, chocolate, coffee and smiles with Miggle D Giggles

We are hearting this embroidered heart cushion. It’s flamboyant and fabulous, it will definitely make a statement.

Inspired by the exquisite ex-voto and Milagros hearts of Mexico, it’s available in red and pink, yours for €55. It’s 62 cm x 48 cm, and the cover is removable. For more info, see their website theoldmillstores.ie.

These guys are the founders of Flying Elephant — Max Fox and Michael Keelan from Dublin and that handsome little guy is Milo. They have launched a new range of Christmas toys, gifts and an extended ‘Work from Home’ range which have been 100% Irish made. See flyingelephant.ie

It’s chocolate and it’s got Idris Elba. Sold.

Tony’s Chocolonely is on a mission to make chocolate 100% slave free, and they’ve launched their first video to raise awareness of their fight against systematic inequality in the chocolate industry, featuring Elba himself.

We Irish sweet tooths are the third-largest chocolate consumers in the world, so the impact of choosing to purchase responsibly sourced chocolate is important. Try their Christmas gingerbread bar and you’ll be hooked. See tonyschocolonely.com/petition

Spotted online this week, this George Aries Esq. rug by Angela Rossi. She works with recycled, abused, broken and forgotten items creating altered antique plates, raw assemblage sculptures and mixed media portraits.

Love this bold circular rug, like an enlarged antique ceramic plate with a central ram.

It’s 1500 x 1500mm with 2mm thickness, and you can machine wash it. €759 from mineheart.com

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, the gorgeous Morphe Royal Sweep 9-piece brush collection.

It’s available exclusively online in Brown Thomas and Arnotts and is selling for €99 (€135 if you were buying individually.)

Pictured here is the foundation brush, we love the chic handle and they come in a beautiful portfolio case. brownthomas.com,

arnotts.ie

Gah!! Giggles overload!! It’s Miggle D Giggles here to cheer us all up.

A portion of funds raised go to CMRF Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre. Order online (€19.95 at time of typing) at miggledgiggles.com

We love the look of these sleep sets! Max Benjamin has teamed up with Wicklow based luxury bedlinen company White & Green to create two sleep sets, featuring the brand’s signature blend of lavender and chamomile.

Simply spritz your White & Green silk pillowcase and eye mask with the Sleep Tight Pillow Mist to create a sanctuary of calm.

You may also have to invest in ear plugs, depending on the age and range of people in your house. Prices start at €70. maxbenjamin.ie

Great news for Frank and Honest Coffee, they’ve been awarded the Guaranteed Irish symbol in recognition for its role in supporting Irish jobs and communities nationwide.

They’re focussed on sustainability, the coffee cups and lids are 100% compostable and the coffee is 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Available in SuperValu and Centra stores in over 660 locations nationwide. frankandhonest.ie