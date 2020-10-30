Let's dine: How to choose the perfect table for your home

With the house decorated to within an inch of its life since lockdown number one, reviewing the state of our furniture might be a worthwhile project for lockdown number two.

The dining table really did come into its own this year with more families cooking and eating together, and as a home-schooling hub or even a home office. But if it’s ready to be replaced, a high-ticket item like this needs to look good and withstand rigorous use and the test of time.

MATERIAL MATTERS

Helen O’Dwyer, retail director at Meadows & Byrne, says, “Look at colour, shape and size and what material you want - solid wood, veneer, gloss, laminate, or glass. A bright, large room can take any colour. If the space is small then best to stick with an oak, glass or white laminate.

The oak Calia is sturdy, hardwearing and good looking, finished with contemporary styling and a rectangular shape allowing for a combination of chair and bench seating (table €798, bench €298 at Meadows & Byrne).

“The main mistake people make is not knowing the difference between solid wood and veneer. Solid wood is superb for everyday family use and abuse; wood veneer for a less used dining table and it tends to be easier on the pocket. That said, many are used in busy settings due to the affordable nature of these tables. When protected with placemats these will last for years.

“Glass is a nice solution where the area is not overly sized,” Helen adds. “Glass always provides a sense of airiness to a room, but can be a little noisy with cutlery and ware tipping off the surface. Marble is a magnificent solution for a kitchen/dining. It lasts forever and is easy to clean and brings that Harrods Food Hall look direct to your kitchen.”

SHAPING UP

“One of the biggest mistakes we have seen is people buying tables that are too big for the space and not allowing room to move around,” says Nicole Reid, co-owner of Interiosity in Douglas. “It's important to allow at least a metre of space around the table to allow

enough walking space even when the chairs are pulled out.

“Personally we love a round or oval table. It makes for a great social setting where everyone can see each other, making it easy for flowing conversation.”

TOP TIP

“Do not choose a table for the two times a year you have 20 visitors over,” advises Aoife Hayes, owner of Objekt in Newcastle West.

“If you like to entertain, then an extendable table is a top priority. Make sure it fits the space in proportion. If the table doubles up as a homework space, choosing a robust material is essential.

A round table allows for an extra chair to be slotted in with comfort and facilitates easy socialising. The Clipper ash veneer top has the added advantage of folding down for smaller spaces (€369 from Meadows & Byrne).

“It’s a piece that one should get 10-20 years from. Don’t forget that the design of the base is also a big consideration. An intricate or more detailed base needs space to show it off to its best. A single pedestal base is fantastic to maximise the number of people one can sit at a table and also gives a sense of space in a small room, while the classic corner leg can give a more robust appearance in a large open space.”

CUSTOM-BUILT

If you’re dealing with the frustration of not finding what you need, consider the option of having something made which doesn’t necessarily mean it will cost the earth.

Fergal O’Leary, designer-maker at Horizon Furniture, says, “Typically, a custom-made table will cost around the same as one from a furniture shop but will be unique.

“There are some really great designs in the furniture shops but there are even more great designs not made yet. A commissioned table will be made in the exact right size, colour and finish with a human touch. If you develop a bond with your furniture maker they will get to know your inclinations and will react accordingly. A furniture designer-maker will explore all options to create the right work for the right customer, for the right room at the right time.”

The Skorpio table from Cattelan Italia is a round model which allows for more diners and helps with the flow of conversation. The pedestal leg helps free up space underneath (from €2,750 at Objekt).

“A table is both for fun and for life,” he adds. “A well-made table should take three people dancing on it. It should be practical and sturdy, yet homely, timeless, tactile and good looking. It should be considered the centre of a household, more so than the TV room. From Christmas dinner for 10 to doing homework to playing cards or Monopoly, your table has to do all of those jobs. Are you sure it’s the right one for you?”