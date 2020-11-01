Spanish classic Lladro impresses fans of new and vintage style

One of the lesser-known joys of being a journalist is having your stiffening attitudes completely altered by an afternoon’s research. Every now and then, holding my nose, I take a deep dive into the history, mission and current production of a brand I’m frankly just not mad about.

Well, my kneejerk disdain toward Lladro of Spain, has changed to a rousing “Ole” having spent several happy, humbling hours pouring over their full catalogue, past and present. Pretensions smashed, I’ve stuck a little jewel of a Firefly Lladro lamp on the Christmas wish list – I can dream.

Firefly lamps from €1,050, lladro.com

Lladro was found in 1953 by three brothers: Juan, Jose and Vicente Lladro, in their home in Almàssera, Valencia. The business was relocated in 1969 to Tavernes Blanques, and went on to fame, producing some of the most popular branded hard-paste porcelains in the World, beloved by buyers as extravagant wedding gifts and china-cabinet darlings. 2,000 people now live and work in the dedicated City of Porcelain established by Lladro in 1968, with its own training school.

In the 1960s long-limbed Lladro figures in glossy slips and pastel colours found an audience, "increasingly more complex and dynamic, challenging the laws of gravity", Lladro. Taking just a single firing, the pieces both affordable and in ‘Elite’ limited editions, had an intrinsic serenity, playfulness and concentrated on the ‘Kodak’ moments of love, friendship and family.

It’s twee, idealised, and completely accessible. If you like German Goebbels and Precious Moments figurines (est.1975 in the US), you’re likely a Lladro collector too. Lladro faces and subject matter have a certain high Victorian sweetness, familiar in scenes on early 20th-century biscuit tins and greeting cards.

By the 1980s, The Lladró Collectors' Society was founded in 1985, boasting 100,000 collectors by the turn of the century, and Lladro itself became a corporate worldwide success story. Native craft and industry were perfectly married. The work is largely hand-made whatever its price – and what’s less known to Lladro idiots like myself who shy away from the cutesy starts, are the huge choice of other scenes characters and materials. Dozens of feted designers have collaborated with the brand down the years, and the exchange of active and discontinued high price Lladro is big business.

Equus by Bodo Sperlein, from €120. Current collection, Lladro, lladro.com

"Gres" Lladro figures made popular in the 1970s are still produced in generous limited editions today. These are predominantly matt porcelain decorated in enamels which reflects the natural mellow (terra) colour of the Spanish countryside at sun-up. Think of the delicacy of bisque, the base colour of a red clay — highlighted in with sumptuous iridescent colour. Out of production, vintage gres, is a very popular collectable, starting in the low hundreds.

If you’re still not impressed and are sneering about those impossibly elastic anaemic ballerinas and simpering tots, just log onto lladro.com and poke your way straight to High Porcelain. Here Lladro reserves its best, 18th century inspired creations. Some of the subject matter is culturally cartoonish (who is buying Medieval Tournament ‘heraldic emblems of knights and their sumptuous armour’- an American 1980s property mogul furnishing their mighty erection?). Sold for €25,900.

Winged fantasy Woman Sculpture – an Art Deco belter at €22,500 – could we dress it up as a car loan? I slid the reading glasses down and went into the screen to double-check her vitals with an eyeball. Neo-classical, Egyptian heritage appropriation on steroids – Napoleon himself would have been a prospect here.

Rococo Lady at the Ball designed by sculptor Alfredo Llorens. c.2009. Around €1,500 secondhand.

Still, the modelling from a master design by Francisco Polope - the magnificent confidence of the subject matter, the lustrous glazes and exquisite attention to detail. Truly divine, she demonstrates everything the best porcelain makers can do. More pastoral pieces, including Tea in the Garden recall the height of Sevres, Capodimonte and Meissen – period fantasies in fragile pastel imaginings. No, of course, most of us can’t have this heavenly little group; it’s €10,900, but just look at that crisp, ravishing work.

Another Lladro genre to watch for in the second-hand market at the Goyesca, designed by Enrique San Isidro, inspired by the work of artist Francisco Goya (1746 – 1828). Enrique’s characters in gres, start around €500 for a less popular edition (all are limited in edition). If the original box is offered – even better. These and other iconic classics can appear under Lladro’s Re-Cyclos re-releases. Just ensure you are sure of the year of manufacture rather than the design year when buying from a dealer or online auction.

The collection doesn’t stop at mantelpiece dioramas. Votives, jewellery and lighting is a fascinating area of Lladro – and includes the wonderful Belle de Nuit and Nightbloom range of organic pendants in undulating plates of Porcelain by Marcel Wanders (from €2,750 used, €3,500 new). In modern collections, Bodo Sperlein’s Equus range features spectacular dinner vessels operated by the legs and muzzles of white horses – very post-modern avant-garde and including a must-have butter dish lifted by a prancing fore-limb. €260 with a matching platter - a fabulous wedding gift for any horsey, design diva.

Lladro marks can be chased down online, and start with a simple impressed Lladro underlined with the base of the "L". In the 1970s the firm introduced the Blue Flower (campanello or Spanish bellflower) stamp. The flower became increasingly complex and the word DAISA was introduced to cover the copyright company protecting Lladro’s work. Today it’s a bow-tied tulip-like logo. A marking is vital to the identification of authentic vintage pieces, so be wary of figurines offered as 1960s examples made before the work was marked; they are generally fakes.