Paul Henry painting sets new record as it fetches €420,000 

A NEW world record for a painting by Paul Henry was the icing on the cake at Whyte's €1.6 million Irish and international online art auction in Dublin.

A Sunny Day, Connemara made €420,000 on the hammer on Monday evening.

It had been estimated at €150,000-€200,000. The painting, remarkable for its freshness and measuring just 16 inches by 20 inches, had been selected by the artist for the dustjacket of his autobiography An Irish Portrait, published in 1951.

Our Lady of Lourdes by the Harry Clarke Studios sold for a hammer price of €36,000.

Preparing the Meal, Samoa by Mary Swanzy sold for a hammer price of €48,000.

Among the other top hammer prices were The Meal, Samoa by Mary Swanzy (€48,000); Fleurs sur une chaise by Roderic O'Conor (€42,000); Painting by Mainie Jellett (€36,000); Water, Light, Bahamas by Tony O'Malley (€36,000); The Beggar Girl by Sir William Orpen (€34,000); Tinker Man by Louis le Brocquy (€25,000); Orange by Louis le Brocquy (€23,000); Coastal Report by Donald Teskey (€23,000); Red Coated Man, Connemara by Maurice MacGonigal (€22,000); Stage Girls by Dan O'Neill (€21,000) and River Blackwater, October Evening by Arthur Maderson (€21,000).

The sale total of €1.6 million includes the 20% buyers premium and the online auction of 128 lots was 95% sold. Any doubts about the impact of the internet on prices for Irish art should have been well and truly dispelled by these results.