Paul Henry painting sets new record as it fetches €420,000 

A NEW world record for a painting by Paul Henry was the icing on the cake at Whyte's €1.6 million Irish and international online art auction in Dublin.
made €420,000 on the hammer on Monday evening.
It had been estimated at €150,000-€200,000. The painting, remarkable for its freshness and measuring just 16 inches by 20 inches, had been selected by the artist for the dustjacket of his autobiographypublished in 1951.
A stained-glass panel of Our Lady of Lourdes from the Harry Clarke Studios made a hammer price of €36,000 over a top estimate of €5,000.
Among the other top hammer prices wereby Mary Swanzy (€48,000); by Roderic O'Conor (€42,000); by Mainie Jellett (€36,000); by Tony O'Malley (€36,000); by Sir William Orpen (€34,000); by Louis le Brocquy (€25,000); by Louis le Brocquy (€23,000); by Donald Teskey (€23,000); by Maurice MacGonigal (€22,000); by Dan O'Neill (€21,000) and by Arthur Maderson (€21,000).
The sale total of €1.6 million includes the 20% buyers premium and the online auction of 128 lots was 95% sold. Any doubts about the impact of the internet on prices for Irish art should have been well and truly dispelled by these results.