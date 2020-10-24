Antiques and fine art: Your guide to upcoming events

PALACE COLLECTION

The Palace Collection is the title of a two-day online-only sale by Victor Mee on October 28 and 29. Lot 642 is a 17th-century North Italian coffer on stand from Waterford Castle, lot 330 is a French giltwood and gesso side table with marble top. There is a collection of books by John Millington Synge from the Sygne family home and an Irish mahogany coffer once owned by the Synge family. Lot 772 is a 19th-century revenue officials probing tool in a leather case. This was designed to find illicit poitin in haystacks.

The Woodward's sale of contents from Millborough House, Lee Road, Cork, scheduled to take place next Saturday (October 31) has been postponed, probably to late January. This is due to the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

ONLINE SALE

As we enter Level 5 restrictions, Aidan Foley ploughs on with his next live online sale which will take place next Saturday, October 31, at 12 noon.

All lots will be listed and photographed on his website together with instructions for the live bidding platform.

One of many paintings to feature in Aidan Foley's October 31 sale.

Aidan says his customers have embraced his online auctions and for the moment he will continue to work away behind closed doors, with three auctions before Christmas.

This sale will consist of approximately 500 Lots from a period property in Kilmacsimon, near Innshannon, and other vendors.

Some items included in the sale are art, woodcuts, handwoven rugs and carpets, silver and jewellery. Antique furniture will include a Victorian rosewood games table, Victorian mahogany four-door wardrobe, chaise-longue sofas, chests of drawers, 19th-century French bed, and a collection of pubobilia. See www.irishcountryhome.com or call 086-8290680.

VIRTUAL FAIR

The virtual antique fair organised by Hibernian Antique Fairs last weekend achieved around 50,000 online hits. More than 700 items of jewellery, furniture, collectibles and art from dealers who normally take part in these fairs became available online over the weekend. Hibernian Antique Fairs are now planning a virtual Christmas fair.

GUITAR HERO

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock's greatest guitar heroes, died this month. Two of his most iconic guitars will be sold at Julien's Auctions Rock'n'Roll live an online sale in Beverly Hills on December 4 and 5. On offer is his 2004 EVH Charvel art series electric guitar with white and black abstract design and his customised electric guitar serial number F 0024 with red body and white and black stripes

CONVENT AUCTION

The contents of the Salesian Convent, North Circular Road, Limerick, will come under the hammer at an online auction by O'Donovan and Associates of Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, at 10am today.

ART EVENT

TEFAF, The European Fine Art Fair, will hold its inaugural digital fair in New York from November 1-4. Nearly 300 exhibitors from the global TEFAF community will take part. Meantime TEFAF has decided to move the dates of its Maastricht fair next year from May 31 to June 6. This global event normally takes place in March.