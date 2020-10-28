Light pollution can have an effect on birds

Perpetual light shines upon us; we have turned night into day. But we still miss the primordial darkness. A dark sky park was established at Ballycroy near the Nephinbeg Mountains, “the very loneliest place in the country” according to Robert Lloyd Praeger. Neither artificial light nor urban glow blots out the starry vistas there.

Do wild creatures need darkness too? Nocturnal birds see as well at night as we do on overcast days. An owl’s eye traps every last photon in the gloom, but night-vision comes at a price. Eyes which are sensitive to the dark don’t work well in the cold light of day. Artificial light may affect creatures which hunt or forage by night and those that depend on darkness to avoid their enemies.

Ian Ausprey and Felicity Newell of the Florida Natural History Museum spent four years studying birds in Andean cloud forests. Tree cover there is thickest at low altitudes and thins out progressively as you ascend to the tree-line. Light intensity is highest in a tree’s canopy and lowest down at ground level.

Ausprey and Newell measured the eye dimensions of 240 bird species and fitted light intensity sensors to 71 individuals. The sensors were designed to fall off their bearers after a few days. Finding them on the forest floor was a daunting task. Some birds even ate the units, but the researchers managed to retrieve most of the devices and log the data they held.

Forest-dwelling species, the results showed, had larger eyes than other birds of their size, enabling them to frequent darker locations. Those which hunted on the wing, such as flycatchers, also had bigger eyes on average. So did species which rummaged for creepy-crawlies on dark woodland floors.

The eyes of fruit and seed-eaters, on the other hand, were smaller. Nor did they vary in size with altitude or with the extent of tree cover. This was hardly surprising; finding fruit doesn’t require acute vision.

Birds living high in the canopy, where the light is intense, also had small eyes, as had ones living on farmland and in built-up areas. The rufous-collared sparrow, for example, is an abundant species on farms and in cities. Its eye-size is typical of small seed-eaters.

Similar patterns might be recorded in

Ireland, were such a study carried out here, but there would be exceptions to the eye-size rule. Robins, one of our most cherished

suburban residents have largish eyes, much bigger than those of South America’s urbanite, the rufous-collared sparrow. Long ago, robins lived along the dark bushy fringes of woods where they needed enhanced vision. The blackbird, another highly successful

urbanised bird, also has the large eyes of it woodland ancestors.

When a tree is felled, a gap is opened in the canopy; virtual darkness may suddenly give way to blinding sunlight as a bird flies into it. Nocturnal road victims, such as barn owls and hedgehogs, face a similar problem; they are dazzled by headlights with the sudden

approach of a car. Is artificial lighting a factor in their decline? Should light pollution be taken into account by planners?