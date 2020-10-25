Lessons to be learned from the trees that survived atomic blast?

I can't help but thinking this is what Mother Nature was thinking pre-Covid-19: "I’ve warned them and they won't listen. I am going to send them something so absolutely tiny, they will struggle to see it even under a microscope. This microscopic pathogen will force them to stop their way of living."

We have seen all the signals, science, in so far as we understand it, tells us that we are doing irreparable damage to the earth yet still we persist. 2020 has forced us to stop and hopefully to take stock and learn from what we have been doing wrong.

Nature, as we know, is made up of this amazing tapestry, more intricate than any world wide web and for every problem or challenge that occurs in the natural world, there is a natural solution or predator. In the garden, we call this the “natural balance”. Maintaining this natural balance in the garden is essential to success.

If we interfere with it by adding insecticides and poisons into the tapestry, then we are upsetting that delicate equilibrium. In effect, a natural balance can be created and maintained by ensuring a wide diversity of species in our gardens and this in turn, will prevent an unnatural build-up of any one species.

So, to nature we must look to get us out of this current impasse. Where in nature we will find the answers? I don’t know but one thing of which I am certain is that she does have the cure, provided we don’t or haven’t destroyed it already.

One of the most amazing trees out there and that grow well in Irish conditions is the ginkgo biloba. I stopped to admire a magnificent specimen recently, looking absolutely splendid in its golden autumn finery, for there are few, if any, better at providing that autumnal hue in our garden.

Ginkgos used to occur naturally and in the wild throughout the world but nowadays, they only occur in the wild in China

There are currently over 1,000 ginkgos in China which are over 1,500 years old and many over 3,000 years old.

Six ginkgo trees in Hiroshima survived the atom bomb though virtually all other forms of life were wiped out. They survive there to this day.

Surely those two facts in themselves should tell us we have much to learn from these mysterious creatures.

Over the years, different parts and extracts of ginkgo have been found to contain insecticidal properties and the trees have the ability to improve cognitive function and blood circulation.

There is also certain evidence that it can help in the treatment of dementia.

Unique in the plant world, as each leaf contain two veins which radiate out in the same fan shape as the leaf, ginkgo is a bit special as it’s a conifer — a deciduous, broad-leaved conifer.

It’s not quite that simple however as ginkgo has its own scientific division — ginkgophyta — which contains one class ginkgoopsida, with one order ginkgoales containing the one family ginkgoaceae, which has only one genus ginkgo and, you guessed it, only one species, G biloba, the only species to still exist.

As an ornamental tree ginkgo biloba will grow to a height of 25m or more with a broad spreading crown. It is a great, though large, tree for an urban situation as it will tolerate pollution and filter the carbon and toxins in the air.

I am not suggesting that ginkgo biloba has the solution to the problems posed by coronavirus but what I am sure of is that the answers are out there.

Other plants which modern medicine relies heavily upon include taxus, the yew tree, the extract of which is used in chemotherapy drugs. Digoxin, a drug to regulate heartbeat, is derived from digitalis or the humble foxglove and is used by millions each day and there are so much more.

Perhaps we don’t even need to find the answers, as there is so much that we still do not understand but what we do need to do, is to protect nature and let her take care of us. Limiting our movements to within 2km of our homes made us appreciate the natural world so much more. What we yearned for during “lockdown” was access to gardens and to the great outdoors, the answers and happiness were not found in the latest smartphone or tablet.

So perhaps, now we might learn that what we need to do is protect our gardens and the greater landscape beyond our fences. For without a safe and thriving natural balance, we may well be the next species to succumb.