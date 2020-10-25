Garden Q&A: How should I care for hydrangea plant over winter?

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 12:30
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Can you advise how to mind my blue hydrangea over the winter, please? Does it need pruning or repotting/feeding? It is in ericaceous soil.

ANSWER

Hydrangeas will thrive once you give them the correct conditions and need little or no minding. 

It will possibly be ok in the pot that it is in for another year or so but I would advise planting it out. 

That is because hydrangeas like a damp, humus-rich soil in which to thrive. 

No pruning is necessary this year except to remove the dead flowers — a task I would leave to mid-February as they can act as a blanket to protect the centre of the plant from any frost or snow that the winter may bring.

An ericaceous or acid soil/compost which is one with a pH of seven or below is necessary to maintain the flower colour. Once the pH creeps above seven the flowers will change to pink in colour.

  • Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

