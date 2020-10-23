Save or splurge? Top picks to treat yourself and your interiors

Scented candles: The cluster of perfumed flames can be especially comforting for those of us without an open fireplace 
Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 08:30
Carol O’Callaghan

Save 

Cork-based Sómas Studio also has a fruity option in the Black Fig & Vetiver candle. With top notes of sweet fig contrasting with the sharper vetiver, it’s grounded by warm cedarwood and citrus for an earthy scent fragrance reminiscent of the countryside and nature.

€29 from Somasstudio.com and www.aprilandthebear.com.

Splurge

 Galway-based Cloon Keen Atelier is a perfumery specialising in home fragrances including candles and sprays. Among the range is Cuirín Dubh with wafts of sun-ripened blackcurrants, laced with the freshness of mint, blended with undertones of rose petals and a subtle hint of forest moss; €40 at Cloonkeen.ie and Brown Thomas.

