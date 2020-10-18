What is the best way to store bulbs once they have flowered?

Question

I have emptied all my pots and intend planting some spring bulbs. I would like to know how to store the bulbs once they have flowered and keep them for the following spring. Go raibh maith agat.

Answer

After flowering, next spring, allow the flower stems and all foliage to die back. It will turn completely brown. Lift the bulbs out of the ground/pots at that stage, leave them to dry naturally on a shelf or in some seed trays for a couple of weeks.

Wrap them in newspaper, straw or similar and store them somewhere cool and dry such as a garden shed until planting time again next autumn.

When that time comes, I would advise waiting until at least October before planting as the bubs will do better if planted after a drop in temperature.