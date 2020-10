How do I know it’s time to replace an appliance such as a fridge, dishwasher or dryer?

Generally, if a unit is failing, is over eight years old, and the cost of repair is prohibitive (over 50% of the cost of a new, improved, energy-efficient buy) it’s time to consider replacement over repair.

A new A+++ washing machine will use in the area of 25% less energy than an A-rated one. Ask you engineer for advice but keep in mind they may have their own brand prejudices.