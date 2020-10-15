‘I feel lucky to have done my dream job already in my career'

I check my emails and then the phonecalls start with contractors to see what’s happening where on that day. Then, I could be driving to onsite meetings, or sourcing products for projects.
I love to use Cork family-owned businesses because I’m a big advocate of shopping local.
Arbutus is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. Murphy’s New Homes brought me on board at the end of June. We used Cork contractors, and everyone worked really hard to get it over the line. We walked out of Arbutus on a Monday night at 1am with the first viewing at 8.30am on the Tuesday and there was a massive sense of achievement at what had been done, especially when you consider the uncertainty of Covid.
I went in with a very neutral palette and accessorised with colour, keeping everything soft. We had high-end floors and a high-end kitchen. CFF in Mallow did the kitchen and Wood Flooring Ireland looked after the flooring; they’re another family-owned business. Fabrics came from MJ Galligan’s and Top Drawer in Ballyseedy supplied all the furniture. Both of those are family-owned businesses as well. I also used Cork Lighting and Lightplan Cork, amongst others. I am very grateful to all the suppliers for their help.
We had two amazing artists who came on board: Shane O’Driscoll and Emmet Brickley. We also showcased a beautiful table by Denzil Beechinor. I hope for all of them that they will sell something. They’re fabulous lads.
There was a painting of Emmet’s called— two guys standing at a window in an office, contemplating. I had had a different colouring for the living room initially but this painting was done with black so when I saw it, I went in and painted the chimney breast black, changed the cushions and it completed changed the room. The painting went up and the effect was amazing.
Panelling — I did quite a bit of it in Arbutus. I love the shapes you can create with it. You can transform a wall, with a little bit of MDF. In Arbutus we were so lucky — Mark McCarthy Carpentry did everything on-site and there was nothing his team couldn’t do.
He was a pipefitter and would have had his own mechanical engineering company. I would have borrowed it from him if I had to fix something in my house plumbing-wise. We lost him in April to pancreatic cancer and that wrench symbolises my dad to me. It was the one thing I asked my mum for after he died.
Anytime I rang my dad to do a job, the monkey wrench came with him, so to me it’s so personal. I will get a nice box and paper to frame it and it’ll hang on the wall for a long time.