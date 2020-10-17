Antiques and fine art: Your guide to upcoming events

UPCOMING SALES

An oval peridot and diamond ring and a Georgian-style demi-lune side table are among the lots at Hegarty's timed online auction which begins closing in Bandon at 6pm tomorrow (October 18).

A total of 250 lots can be viewed on the Hegarty's antiques website. There is a selection of art, jewellery, furniture and collectibles including a vintage ships search lantern mounted on a wooden tripod stand.

The virtual world to be found on your computer extends into antique fairs this weekend. Hibernian Antique Fairs will hold a virtual event today and tomorrow (October 17-18).

Collectors can choose from a wide selection of collectibles, antique furniture, art, coins and banknotes, porcelain, jewellery, silver and antique glass posted online by the dealers who regularly show at fairs around Ireland.

The online link to the event is posted on the Hibernian Antique Fairs home page on Facebook.

There will be an online sale of fine and rare wines and accessories at Sheppard's in Durrow on October 22 and 23. The sale of over 800 lots is broken up into three sessions, beginning at 10.30am next Thursday.

DESIGN CLASSICS

Classic design furniture and Irish art will come under the hammer at de Veres at 6pm next Tuesday (October 20).

There are sideboards, cocktail tables, sofas, dining chairs, coffee tables, lighting and easy chairs, mirrors and sculpture among the 200 lots in this online auction.

Italian and Danish makers feature alongside art by Tony O’Malley, Barbara Warren, Hughie O’Donoghue, Felim Egan, Peter Curling and John Shinnors.

PRICES FETCHED

Evening Glandore by Arthur Maderson made a hammer price of €2,600 at Woodward's online sale in Cork last Saturday. A pair of Regency tea tables with foldover tops made €1,200, a three-piece London silver tea service sold for €900, an ivory ground Kashmire rug made €500, a Regency sofa table made €500 and a William IV walnut workbox sold for €180.

ART HIGHLIGHT

Rising Kite, Clare Island Cycle by the Limerick artist John Shinnors is a highlight at Dreweatts modern and contemporary art sale in Newbury, Berkshire, next Thursday (October 22). It is estimated at £10,000-£15,000.