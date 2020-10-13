Cork's David Magee focuses on new depths with Atlantic show

West Cork's Long Strand is one of many scenic spots in a photographic display celebrating the Wild Atlantic Way
Cork's David Magee focuses on new depths with Atlantic show

Above: Natural Mystic, a photographic study by David Magee.

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 14:15
Des O’Sullivan

THE title of this photographic study by David Magee of the Long Strand in west Cork is Natural Mystic

It is included in Atlantic, his show which runs at the Saatchi Gallery in London from October 21-25. All the work in this exhibition was created along the Wild Atlantic Way. 

The work focuses on the fragility and preciousness of nature at a time when we bear a collective responsibility to repair the earth and initiate change. 

The idea is to engage the viewer with the experience of being immersed in the elements and the spirituality of nature, as well as touching on themes of transcendence and self. 

Born in Cork, David Magee studied at the Crawford and the Glasgow School of Art. 

His 25-year retrospective publication Outside won international acclaim in Paris, New York, Tokyo and London and he has exhibited globally.

