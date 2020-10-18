Here's your art and antiques preview for the week ahead 

PAUL HENRY'S painting A Sunny Day, Connemara, will highlight Whyte's online sale of important Irish and International art in Dublin tomorrow, Monday (October 19).

It is estimated at €150,000-€200,000.

The auction features sought-after artists like Roderic O'Conor, William Orpen, William Leech, Mary Swanzy, Mainie Jellett, Norah McGuinness, Maurice MacGonigal, Francis Bacon, Gerard Dillon, Dan O'Neill, Louis le Brocquy, Tony O'Malley, Camille Souter and Donald Teskey.

Due to the current restrictions, it will be a virtual auction from Freemason's Hall, Molesworth Street, Dublin, at 6pm with absentee, telephone and online bidders but no public attendance.

Viewing by appointment continues at Whyte's today, tomorrow and Monday. The sale will be broadcast live on bid.whytes.ie and invaluable.com.

A Louis XV commode from the Ib Jorgensen interiors sale at Adams.

On Wednesday (October 20) Adam's will hold the Ib Jorgensen interiors sale at St Stephen's Green at 2pm.

The auction features a collection of 126 lots of paintings, sculpture, prints, antique and modern furniture, rugs and decorative art from the personal collection of Ib Jorgensen and from his Dublin gallery.