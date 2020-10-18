Here's what to do in your garden before the new season sets in 

I was admiring a beautiful tulip-shaped flower on my mother-in-law’s magnolia during the week and I had to pinch myself to remind myself that we are in October and not April. I had a query sent into me on my Facebook page recently too, asking if I could explain why an apple tree was in bloom in someone’s garden.

Quite a few spring-flowering favourites are showing a bloom or two at the moment which is not uncommon during autumns such as this one when the weather is quite bright and sunny.

Plants which flower relatively early in the year, such as magnolia, camellia, skimmia, rhododendron and azalea all set their buds during the late summer and autumn for flowering the following spring. When we experience nice autumn weather, oftentimes the plant can be fooled into thinking that spring has come early so to speak.

Fear not, for no doubt a drop in temperatures and the onset of proper winter weather isn’t too far away and this will put the plant hormones to sleep properly as the leaves fall and much of the garden enjoys its annual “down period” to emerge once more once the snowdrops crocus and other January/February bloomers announce the beginning of a new year once more.

There is not much you can do to stop these blooms from opening out of season so best thing to do is to enjoy them and the fine weather that is encouraging them. When planting such specimens in the first instance do ensure that you position them facing the right aspect.

Ideally, they like to be in semi-shade facing either to the west or to the north. Avoid planting them anywhere in the garden where they are exposed to the early morning sun, so an easterly or southerly aspect is out. The reason for this is that the rays of the sun first thing in the morning can be too severe for the plants, particularly on the coldest of mornings and it can end up burning the flower petals within the flower buds so that when they do open up in the springtime, they open up brown and discoloured.

If severe frost or snow is forecast during the oncoming winter then having a roll of horticultural fleece to hand is advisable. You can drape this over such plants to protect their buds during the coldest of nights. This fleece is a breathable material, avoiding a build-up of condensation and it physically keeps the frost and snow off the plant, protecting the buds and foliage beneath. Also, useful to have for any frost-tender specimens in the garden.

At the same time that the camellias and magnolias should be flowering, from March to June next year, so too will daffodils, tulips, alliums and other spring-flowering bulbs come into flower.

These should be planted in around now for next year but do not be in any rush to plant for they will also benefit from a drop in temperatures. Again, if the weather is too mild and sunny when plating they will start to emerge from beneath the soil too early. Don’t be fooled, just because supermarkets and garden centres have them in stock from August nowadays. They still shouldn’t be planted until the weather has turned good and cold.

The low temperatures too will kill off any bugs and pathogens in the soil which can affect theses bulbs and in particular, tulips. I always like to stagger the planting of spring bulbs. Planting a few each week over six-eight weeks or more at this time of the year, extends the flowering period at the other side, during spring and early summer. Don’t feel under pressure to get them all in now, in one planting. Realistically, planting right up to December and even into January, for the tulips and alliums is fine.

The earliest of bloomers such as the winter aconite, early daffodils and crocus would need to go in this month but others can be left.

I don’t plant snowdrops as bulbs in the autumn as, from experience, I have found this to be rather unsuccessful as the small bulbs are normally dried out and desiccated and most times, come to nothing. Far better, I think to wait until after flowering, next February and March to lift existing clumps and divide them with the foliage still green. Planting them in this way, described as “in the green” is far more successful and a quicker way to build up numbers.