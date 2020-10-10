Whyte's sale is all set to put Irish art in the picture 

Here's a preview of the rescheduled art event on that will take place on Dublin's Molesworth Street on October 19
Whyte's sale is all set to put Irish art in the picture 

Coastal Report. by Donald Teskey at Whyte's.

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 09:30
Des O’Sullivan

Given that 2020 vision turned out foggy it is good to see postponed Irish art going ahead. At the eleventh hour, Whyte's had to reschedule its sale of Irish and International Art scheduled for September 28. 

It is due to take place at Freemasons' Hall, Molesworth Street, Dublin, on October 19. 

The highlight is A Sunny Day, Connemara by Paul Henry (€150,000-€200,000) and there will be work by artists like Roderic O'Conor, William Orpen, William Leech, Mary Swanzy, Mainie Jellett, Norah McGuinness, Maurice MacGonigal, Harry Kernoff, Francis Bacon, Colin Middleton, Gerard Dillon, Dan O'Neill, Louis le Brocquy, Tony O'Malley, Camille Souter, Donald Teskey and many others. 

The sale is on view at Whyte's from Monday and both the catalogue and the auction are online.

Sybil Head and the Blaskets near Dingle (1884)  by Richard Brydges Beechey (1808-1895) from the Gorry Gallery exhibition
Sybil Head and the Blaskets near Dingle (1884)  by Richard Brydges Beechey (1808-1895) from the Gorry Gallery exhibition

Meanwhile, a postponed exhibition of 18th to 21st-century Irish paintings at the Gorry Gallery on Molesworth Street in Dublin will now run from October 12-31. 

With artists ranging from George Barret and Adam Buck to Robert Ballagh this is a particularly fine and wide-ranging show. It can be viewed in person or online at www.gorrygallery.ie

More in this section

The homegrown tycoons keen to share their recipe for success The homegrown tycoons keen to share their recipe for success
Lorraine Keane Celebrity Home Of The Year 2017. Photography by Ruth Medjber www.ruthlessimagery.com Lorraine Keane on why her kitchen makes her happy
What it's like to go off the grid and stay in a chic forest cabin What it's like to go off the grid and stay in a chic forest cabin

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices