Why it's good to grow plants that are suited to our climate 

The change from summer to autumn has been more dramatic this year to most years as we must have seen a drop in temperatures of about ten or more degrees within one or two days. It was lovely to see the September sunshine nearly to the end of the month but there can be no doubt now that we are certainly in the autumn and along with the colder days we are also experiencing more rainy days.

Growing plants suited to our climate and conditions is the surefire way to successful gardening. One group of plants that will do well in wet and even waterlogged soils and which comes into its own from now onwards is the cornus or dogwood.

Cornus alba, C. sericea and C. sanguinea are the main species which are grown for their vivid winter stem effect. The intensity of this colour varies per variety and is further dependant on environmental factors such as sunlight amount and soil nutrient values.

Flowers and borders filled with bedding plants may be what bring colour to the summer garden but it is the somewhat more subtle stem and bark colours that bring delight to winter in our gardens. A grouping of well-pruned Cornus alba ‘Sibirica’ for example will boast hundreds of bright red stems once stripped of leaves over the next few months.

Cornus sericea ‘Silver and Gold’ is a yellow-stemmed cultivar, the foliage of which is a beautiful green green colour with a wide creamy margin, making it a really striking plant throughout the entire year.

For me, Cornus sanguinea ‘Midwinter Fire’ is a showstopper, the foliage comes alive now in shades of orange and yellow to begin the seasonal effect of the veritable “burning bush” and this continues right through the winter months with stems of the brightest orange and red, a really sensational plant for winter.

The more sunlight these plants get during the year, the better their vernal and then wintertime display. Pruning is essential to get the best out of them.

Each year, at the beginning of the growing season they should be cut back to a few inches from the ground. This method of pruning, referred to as “stooling” or “coppicing” may seem a bit dramatic but it will repay rich dividends. For the stem effect to which I refer, is created by current years growth and cutting back hard like this will promote masses of new stems for the year ahead. Failing to prune will lead to a far more muted, effect as the wood ages to become a dull brown with brighter stems up higher and more spread out.

Of the same genus and also referred to as dogwoods but growing much bigger, becoming small and medium-sized trees, Cornus florida, C. kousa and C. nutallii are each, beautiful additions to any Irish garden.

They develop into beautiful, trees with and airy elegance to their forms. They each produce tiny flowers surrounded with beautiful and showy, white bracts. Cultivars gave been developed over the years to produce the whitest of bracts, larger bracts and some with pink and pale red bracts.

Fruits ripen to red in the autumn a bit like a cross between a strawberry and raspberry to look at but of course nothing like them to taste. In fact, for me, their taste is insipid and nothing to write home about. Much more attractive to admire on the tree and to leave them there to sustain the birds.

These, and in particular, Cornus florida are the dogwoods synonymous with New England and the Fall colour. So good is their seasonal foliage display that an entire “leaf peeping” industry has grown around them in the USA.

Our own climate is somewhat similar and these Cornus thrive here too, so, perhaps some forward planning from Failte Ireland and our landowners could see a similar autumn display and tourism boost on this island in a generation or two.

Could there be a more elegant, stately and striking tree than the Cornus contraversa ‘Variegata’. Better known to most of us as the wedding cake tree, this is a slow-growing specimen. As a result, you are most likely to see it as a small specimen in a garden centre or nursery but don’t let that fool you into thinking that it will remain small, for it won’t.

Though it may take some time to get there, it will eventually reach a height of about 10 metres or more and its spread will be similar. As it grows, it creates this, most wonderful tiered effect, hence the common name as it is reminiscent of a wedding cake.

To really appreciate this beauty, you must plant it somewhere that you can appreciate this effect and not clutter it or plant it somewhere where it will be caught for space.