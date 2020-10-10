Some very rich pickings at country house collections sale

A LOUIZ QUINZE marquetry commode and a pair of Sevres ormolu-mounted urns, anyone? They don't come cheap but they would definitely add a certain je ne sais quoi to any stylish home. Or how about a pair of 19th-century mahogany framed long club seats? You could organise a licit rave for two here in times of pandemic, with a socially distant get-together and ample room to stretch out and sleep it off afterwards.

A pair of ormolu and Sevres urns at Adam's.

These precious items are among the rich pickings at the annual James Adam Country House Collections sale next Tuesday. Because 2020 is 2020 the annual Townley Hall auction takes place at the Adams saleroom at St Stephen's Green, Dublin, not at the stately home near Drogheda designed by Francis Johnston. The plus is that it is online too, so you can partake from your computer, by telephone or by absentee bid. And there is a separate timed online Townley auction which runs to around 3pm next Monday.

A pair of 19th-century long club seats at James Adam.

The 400 lots on offer on Tuesday range from a Moorish door panel to marble portrait busts, a large Black Forest linden wood bear, Chinese rain drums and an Irish George II rococo wall mirror. There are tables, chairs, portraits, landscapes, marble pillars, globes, maps, porcelain, silver and some very fine items of antique furniture. Two 18th-century portraits of Henry VIII, in youth and age, are among a number of lots from Bearforest House in Mallow.

Pembroke tables can be plain and functional but the example in this auction is a George III satinwood, rosewood banded and marquetry inlaid piece with an estimate of €6,000-€10,000. An Irish George III side table, complete with shaped apron and scallop shell motif, has an estimate of €15,000-€20,000. The estimate for a pair of George III carved giltwood wall girandoles in the Chinoiserie taste is €10,000-€15,000.

A pair of George III carved giltwood girandoles from Bearforest House, Mallow at James Adam.

A large 19th-century giltwood overmantle in the Chinoiserie style comes with an estimate of €30,000-€50,000. The highest estimated item, at €40,000-€60,000,, is a portrait of William III and the Duke of Portland attributed to Caspar Netscher (1639-1684).

The Louis Quinze commode is a wonderful bombe piece with shaped marble top. The estimate is €6,000-€10,000. The Sevres urns are estimated at €2,000-€3,000 and Adams estimated the Victorian club seats at €1,500-€2,000. Under the prevailing circumstances, it is advisable to check that everything is going ahead before you travel.