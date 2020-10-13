Vintage View: Set the standard with electric floor lamps 

Electric floor lamps have provided standalone style for over a century, and if you’re feeling aesthetically jaded, I recommend grabbing up a bold new light illuminated by vintage forebears. Buy old, buy new, but buy quality and don’t forget a turned timber standard lamp from the 1930s forward can wear a brave, bespoke new drum or pergola shade for €50.

AJ by Arne Jacobsen created for the iconic SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen.

With its swivel and directional dish, The AJ designed by Arne Jacobsen has had a long revivalist run. Its oblique angles were sketched up in 1960 for the celebrated SAS Royal Hotel, designed by Jacobsen in Copenhagen. The first skyscraper in the city, it opened at a time where the concept of total-design with interior design — fixtures, fittings and even furnishings by the architect who drew the building — gaining ground. Jacobsen’s Egg and Swan chairs, and 3300 furniture were part of this all-encompassing Gesamtkunstwerk and Room 606 still contains its original pieces.

There are new limited edition colours of the AJ from Louis Poulsen for 2020 if you have around €883. It’s not difficult to find similar leaning, geared and bonnet-style mid-century styled lighting, just look for a deliberately small scale of shade, and a heavy base to prevent too much shiver in that stem.

My cheat sheet includes Ikea’s Nymane with its tiny pill-box hat, €40, ikea.ie. Look for slightly corporate forms in office lighting. Lotto money, go straight to the many 50s flirts of Delightfull of Spain,

delightfull.eu

PH 80, created for what would have been Poul Henningsen's 80th birthday.

Poul Henningsen’s PH80, again manufactured by Poulsen, has a stacked-dish composition familiar to many of us in Henningsen’s pendant lights. They have an art deco torchere ancestry. Today’s version is formed from pressure-moulded white opal acrylic shades, floating over a high lustre, chrome-plated steel pole. Launched in 1974 to celebrate what would have been Henningsen’s 80th birthday, the PH 80 softly diffuses light — a watercolour lap for around €1,000 for a floor-standing variant, louispoulsen.com for suppliers.

Early Henningsen floor lamps from the 1930s (including Water Pump, Question Mark, Snowdrop and Syvtallet) are formed in glass, bakelite and brass, and start in the €15,000 range — ouch.

Look up the work of Poul’s son Simon, prolific in the 1970s for Danish firm Lyfa. His Tivoli pendants in shattered metal blades are very, very cool. New alternatives? Flip the PH80 dishes over and imagine them as an open weave up-lighter in woven bamboo on a tripod stand. Weaver floor lamp, €162, made.com

The Riddle Double floor lamp takes up where Fase left off.

Lens-style lighting, similar to the headlight of a vintage car or something taken from theatre footlights, offers many forms. These polished 1940s to 1970s closed lamps can be single or clustered like berries up a pole (termed adjustable ball spots). Flat metal dishes sealed with a glass, or plastic lens to diffuse light from one to three bulbs recall Bauhaus German geometry, and fascist-era Fase desk lamps used by Spanish civil servants (from €400, still around on eBay — hefty quality and very collectable).

Robbie Llewellyn and Adam Yeats of Bert Frank, are makers to watch if you like spun metal shades of the 60s. If you have a Fase table lamp, starts saving for their Riddle Double floor lamp — just magnificent. €2,731 bertfrank.co.uk

Metal spheres and dishes channel the Space Age, and are often black on the housing and licked with gold or copper to an open interior deflector. Totally Mad Men and in vintage forms, Philips lighting by industrial designer Louis Kalff, was used extensively on the HBO drama. His enamelled floor lights with Sputnik-informed flat shades on a Y-shaped cocked support or two-piece fulcrum balance is far rarer than the table pieces. Look for the NX 38 (Grasshopper) from 1957 in crimson and grey at 21st-century design auctions in Dublin.

For a modern (dimmable) take on the best of the mid-century floor lamp, the signs of the 1970s are shaking the market down.

Not surprisingly the Italian designers offer blinding sophisticates if you have a Manhattan budget. The Pill by Massimo Zazzeron is a melon-shaped housing on a slim pole that would look perfect in Roger Sterling’s office, with its outrageous 24-carat plated cage and bubble of Murano Somerso style glass, €2,010, willieduggan.com.

Budget bargain: Stormi Champagne Ball Floor Lamp on a smart four-footed secessionist stand — arty, cheap and everywhere the bling of velvet underground gold, €110, littlewoodsireland.ie

Look out for period stitched leather 1970s shades and moulded glass panels and wired drops. The work of Erik Hoglund for Kosta Boda, famed for his folksy candelabras in the 1960s turns up regularly online and his work, in general, is on the rise. Pamono is an excellent hunting ground for these and so much more, pamono.eu.

Seriously poor quality bonnets, eyeballs and globe lighting knockoffs will never throw shade.

Artemide Tolomeo Mega by Michele de Lucchi & Giancarlo Fassina, lights.ie.

Don’t fold to the inevitable reproduction tripod secured stage light, or a bobbing fake Arco (real ones are only by Flos) — done to death. Look up the Artemide Tolomeo Mega by Michele de Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina instead, €756, lights.ie. Clinging to just €100? Ikea’s Nymo/Skaftet delivers the drum shade, hover and lean you’ll love. €70, ikea.ie.

English designer Tom Dixon’s authentic work, including the Melt floor collection, remains fabulous and should hold its value and beauty, tomdixon.net.

For a new shade for an old timber standard lamp (so cheap at auction) try Sarah O’Dea at Shady and The Lamp on Francis Street, Dublin (also trading on Etsy), and Katie and the Wolf, English-made shades based on hand-drawn illustrations and

embroidery, wolfandbadger.com

We love the exquisite bamboo fabric and silks of Karen O’Kane of Koko Design in Co Donegal, kokodesigns.ie.

Finally, Karen Cunneen-Bilbow selects gorgeous fabrics from all over the market for her joyful work in her studio Clonlara, Co Limerick, fabricateireland.com

Try Etsy, Ebay, 1stDibs and independent retailers online and off, and budget for a

full electric wiring overhaul for a unique vintage light using a RECI-registered

electrician with very gentle hands.