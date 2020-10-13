 Elegant kitchens, a classy cocktail set and cool chairs

Wish List: Here are interiors treats that will add zest to just about any room in your home this month
Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 16:00
Esther N McCarthy

This lovely little setup, pictured above, is from Danish company Jysk. The Jonstrup dining chair is €54.99  (FYI this is the price I got from official channels but just hopped on the website and they have them on sale for €35 at time of typing) and the Terslev dining table is €169. Check out www.jysk.ie/

I got a big bunch of kale from a lovely friend and don't have the heart to tell her I don't know how to cook it. But I (husband) threw it into a blender with some frozen fruit and (probably) ice cream and voila, a really delicious, healthy(ish) drink. 

Our blender is from 19 dickety two, but for Wishlist purposes I found this Smeg version rocking a 1950s vibe, it's got a backlit chrome-plated control lever, 1.5-litre bowl in BPA-free Tritan, a transparent lid and bowl with four speeds, plus 3 pre-set programs. If it could drop the kids to swimming, 'twould nearly replace husband. See more at www.smeg.ie

This is the Erin ocean tub chair, a velvety hug of a chair with a cool curved back. It can be created bespoke just for you so you can play around with fabric and colour options. It's from Sweetpea & Willow http://www.sweetpeaandwillow.com for  €1679.

Neptune’s simple but elegant Suffolk range has its emphasis on pared-back design, inspired by the Shaker concept of doing things simply but perfectly. The kitchen prices are from €14,500. Neptune Olive and Charcoal emulsions, 2.5l priced at €49. Matilda Armchair, priced from €990. Whittington Hemp Rug, priced from €360. See Neptune.com for Irish stockists.

Yes, it's too early for the C-word, but these are dinosaurs! These are gold! These hang from your tree! Do you really want to want until December to know about them? There's a choice of T.Rex, Diplodocus, Stegosaurus and Triceratops at €8.75 each from the Natural History Museum http://www.nhmshop.co.uk 

Sostrene Grene have some new collections landing in-store on October 22. This cute knitted kitty cat caught my eye. It's €7, www.sostrenegrene.com/

On the Bathroom Shelf this week are some very affordable, very lovely treats from Lidl Ireland. They've recently announced the addition of vegan-friendly products to their Cien everyday beauty range. From face masks to face scrubs, the products start at €0.99 and are in stores now. Our favourite is the green tea Skin Foodies Hand Cream (€1.99), made with ingredients derived from up to 95% natural sources, it's divine and really handy next to sink when you're washing your hands 100 times a day. www.lidl.ie/

It's cocktail o'clock somewhere, right? I love this mixology Circon  Waterford collection from Amara - see www.amara.com/ie/ for individual prices. 

