Antiques and fine art: Your guide to upcoming events

AIDAN FOLEY SALES

Nearly 2,000 lots will come under the hammer at three days of sales by Aidan Foley online and at Sixmilebridge starting tomorrow.

This is one of the biggest-ever auctions to be held at these auction rooms. Lots will include the contents of Bracken Brae, North Circular Road, Limerick, and two other North Circular Road properties, an Ennis Road residence, and a Kerry period country house.

Included are the mahogany partitions originally at the Ulster Bank, O’Connell Street, Limerick, a maritime scene by Edwin Hayes, three Waterford chandeliers, a 17th-century military cannon, a selection of art originally purchased at the Adare Manor sale and the tester bed owned by Count John McCormack.

There is a selection of silver, coins, banknotes, militaria, wines, jewellery and pub signs. There is socially distant viewing at Sixmilebridge today and the catalogue is online at Easy Live Auctions.

See www.irishcountryhome.com or call 086-8290680 for further information.

HOUSE CONTENTS

Contents from recent house sales in Carrigaline and Bandon will come under the hammer at Woodward's in Cork today. The online auction gets underway at 11am.

VIRTUAL FAIR

Hibernian Antique Fairs will use their extensive mailing list to host a virtual fair next weekend. Dealers of every hue will post images of priced pieces online at the fair.

AUCTIONS

More than 1,000 lots with estimates from €20 to over €2,000 will come under the hammer at a two-day online sale by Matthews in Kells today and tomorrow. There is antique furniture, rugs, mirrors and collectibles including some rare Irish tokens and coins.

An art and design auction by de Veres in Dublin on October 20 will feature a mix of classic design furniture and Irish art including Tony O'Malley, Patrick Scott and Hughie O'Donoghue. There will be around 200 lots on offer.

PRICES FETCHED

The William IV table in Connemara limestone and Kilkenny marble featured on these pages a couple of weeks ago sold for £15,120 at Sotheby's Pimlico Road sale last week. The top estimate was £12,000.

A set of four Killarney paintings in original gilt frames by James Arthur O'Connor made a hammer price of €22,000 at Fonsie Mealy's three-day sale in Castlecomer last week. The auction realised just over one million euro on the hammer.