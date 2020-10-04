At last, marguerites are getting their moment in the sun

There's one group of plants which I have been noticing more than normal in gardens recently. They provide masses of colour and it is over the next few weeks that they need our attention.

Frost-tender perennials such as argyranthemums or, more commonly referred to as marguerites, are still providing beautiful flower colour as the season for such plants draws to a close. July and August is really their time to shine but with the poor weather we experienced during those months this year, they never really got their moment in the sun, so to speak, and they have done their best to make up for it throughout September.

Temperatures took a tumble last week and some nights, the mercury even fell below zero and this is when we need to take care of such plants — the words “frost tender” in their description being a bit of a hint.

If you are still enjoying the blooms on your marguerites and Jamaican primroses, then my advice is to continue enjoying them for their remaining time is short.

Once the blooms have withered, trim back the entire plant, to remove all dead flowers and provide the plant with a short back and sides, taking care not to remove all foliage.

If you have a greenhouse or even a polytunnel then I would suggest moving these plants into pots and keeping indoors over the next few months, until the new season begins in 2021.

If you don’t have the luxury of indoor space then perhaps have a roll of horticultural fleece to hand. This is a breathable material which allows moisture to escape and therefore prevents a build-up of moisture around the foliage and will protect the plant from frost. I would only put it on during the nights and possibly days, when temperatures are forecast to go into the minuses.

Other perennials which fall into this category and will need the same treatment include some of the salvias, heliotopum, datura, abutilon and of course our traditional favourites, pelargoniums, which many of us know as geraniums, either trailing or upright and many fuchsias. So as not to cause too much confusion, not all fuchsias are frost tender in this country.

Before I send people out digging up hedges to protect them during the winter, these species are referred to as hardy fuchsias while the ones that need to come in are referred to as bedding or frost-tender fuchsias.

I’m not one for mollycoddling my plants and so if, like me, you look at it as a bit too much work, then you could take your chances.

We tend not to get winters too severe in their cold in this part of the world, well at least not regularly.

They do happen of course as we experienced in 2010 and again in 2011 and then once more when the Beast from The East struck a few short years ago but they are not annual occurrences.

So, taking a chance and leaving these specimens outside all year round may not be the biggest gamble you ever take, for, many times they will enter the spring unscathed, a bit battered and bruised perhaps but still full of life. Then, every so often, a severe winter will put paid to them.

A gamble worth taking perhaps and what I do to hedge my bets, so to speak is, take cuttings from them. Take about 10cm of this year’s fresh growth anytime from June to September. Remove the terminal bud and any flower buds.

Make sure the base of the cutting is at a node, this is where a leaf meets the stem, as this is where auxins are stored and these are the hormones responsible for root development.

Remove all but one or two leaves towards the top of the cutting. Dip the base into some rooting hormone, shaking off any excess.

Finally, insert the cutting into a pot or seed tray of good quality compost and new roots should develop in a few short weeks.

Keep these cuttings indoors until all risk of frost has passed next spring and then plant outside either in pots or the open ground.

Propagating plants in this way ensures not only that you have replacements, should the parent plant succumb to frost damage but it also provides a ready supply of fresh new plants for different areas of the garden or even to give as gifts.