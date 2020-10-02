Take a look inside Cork's new super-chic hotel The Dean

THE DEAN CORK has been on our radar for quite some time — not least my own. Prior to the pandemic restrictions, my daily commute stretched just that little bit farther than the few metres from bedroom to sitting room — and the striking seven-storey building on Horgan’s Quay was one of the final landmarks I would gaze up at on my morning trek from Kerry to Cork.

The Dean Cork is set to open its doors in November.

In a good-news story for Munster, this week it was confirmed the new hotel would open its doors in late November, creating 120 full and part-time jobs.

Designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture, The Dean Cork forms part of the busy new Horgan’s Quay development, located close to Kent Railway Station and overlooking the River Lee.

Sophie's Bar.

So, what can we expect? Well, we’re promised a whole new perspective on Cork complete with 360-degree views, from the River Lee to the city skyline, and all from Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on the sixth floor. As well as offering panoramic vistas, the rooftop space has two terraces for outdoor dining — the perfect spot to watch the sun go down, cocktails (and mocktails) in hand.

The 114 design-led bedrooms and suites take up residence on floors one to five. Expect super-cool and comfortable rooms filled with “stuff that will make you smile”, said Bryan Davern, Head of Hotels, Press Up Entertainment Group.

I’m curious to know what it was like bringing the project to completion in these times. “It is a truly devastating time for the hospitality industry. It has always been a very resilient industry but this is now a 'make or break time' for hospitality in Ireland,” Bryan said.

“We are just very grateful to have been welcomed so warmly by the people of Cork — everyone we have spoken to is just delighted that, in these extremely challenging times, something exciting is taking place at Horgan's Quay and regardless of all the challenges we are determined to succeed.”

The trendy hotel is keen to be a key part of city life. “We really want to play our role in the rejuvenation of this part of the city centre and really contribute to Cork — we want The Dean to be used by the local community, be a cultural and creative space and offer a warm welcome even during the current difficult times,” added Bryan. “Our priority is to keep our spaces safe, clean, and welcoming and of course our biggest priority always is the safety and welfare of our team and guests.

“We have a diverse product offering within our hotels, including food and beverage as well as rooms, and we have always tried to maintain a good mix of both leisure and corporate business, as well as domestic and international guests. Obviously, we are solely reliant on the domestic market for now.

“We respect that not everyone is ready to travel right now, but we will be here in Cork come November to welcome them when they are.”

Taking the focus back inside the hotel itself, art from the city and province will be a prominent feature throughout. The Dean group is a creative partner of IMMA, and aims to promote and support Irish art. The Dean Cork’s walls will be adorned with 400 pieces of inspiring art, sourced mainly established and up-and-coming artists in Cork and Munster.

Irish artist Domino Whisker created the bespoke design of the neon welcome note above reception.

Bryan confirmed that The Dean Cork confirmed is working on producing an illustrated map of Cork with local tips and recommendations on what to do and where to visit.

A Dean hotel bedroom.

As for the interiors? Think big bouncy beds, fully stocked Smeg fridges, rainfall power showers, Netflix-enabled smart TVs, a “munchie” box filled with goodies, Marshal Amp for your tunes, record players and vinyl by the dozen, and luxury toiletries.

The Blue Room.

The Blue Room, a bright and funky function room with private bar, is the perfect spot for events, weddings and parties, along with two smaller meetings rooms available to hire.

If you want the best room in the house (or quite possibly Cork, says the hotel team), The Dean Penthouse is not to be missed. Two supersized ensuite bedrooms, each complete with freestanding copper bathtubs, with an adjoining loft. It offers a private bar, foosball table, huge Smart TV, dining table, hand-crafted furniture, record player, vinyl, guitars, games and more. You might never want to leave.

Coffee lovers take note that the ground floor will be brewing up Irish roasted DIME coffee, for all your caffeinated needs throughout the day. Pair this with the super-fast Wi-Fi, plugs and hot desking spots, and you’ve got a productive combo if you need a space to work before you can play.

The ground floor is also home to Power Boutique Gym, scheduled to open in January 2021.

“The Dean is all about fun,” added Bryan. “Stylish, slick and comfortable rooms packed with everything you might possibly need, spaces for work and for play, great food and drink, brilliant Irish art, boutique gym, music and loads more. It’s got something for everyone, whether you’re staying with us or not. We want The Dean Cork to be a launchpad from which to explore the city and make memories.” Bookings are now available from December 10 —visit www.thedean.ie for exclusive opening offers.