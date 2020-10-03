Chance to follow some iconic signposts to bygone times

FROM Mick McQuaid tobacco to a painted wooden advertisement for Seamus Murphy gentleman's tailor, Foley Street, Cork, Guinness toucans to 1950s opaline pendant lights, the Molly McCabe collection sale online by Victor Mee next Monday and Tuesday is redolent of bygone days.

A Guinness toucan advertising model at Victor Mee's auction.

There are enamel signs for Peek Freans cakes, ads for Double Diamond, Babycham, Labatt's Pilsener, Colman's Blue, Will's Gold Flake, Capstan, Woodbines, Fry's Cocoa, Horlick's, ceramic whiskey dispensers, Harp, Smithwicks and whatever you are having yourself alongside items like cast-iron shop scales on offer in a vast and inexpensive selection of 1,392 lots.

The Co Cavan auctioneer is offering contents gathered at Molly's pub in Warrenpoint over 99 years. Previously owned by her father Edward, Molly left school at 14 and managed the pub which still bears her name all her life. The online catalogue will be a memory jogging excursion for many of our more senior readers. The sales get underway on Easylive auctions at 2pm on October 5 and 6.