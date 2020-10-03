There's cash in the cellar as vintage wine finds buyers 

The indications are clear — and not just because all the wine lots from Luggala found buyers at Fonsie Mealy’s sale. The buying public is undaunted by online-only auctions and Irish auctioneers are becoming more and more familiar with the process.

Newly completed online auctions at Fonsie Mealy, Sheppards, Lynes & Lynes and Hegarty’s in Bandon all went very well with most lots sold and new buyers registering from near and far.

Evening Glandore by Arthur Maderson at Woodward's on October 10.

Another busy week is in prospect. Woodward’s will hold an auction featuring contents from recent house sales in Carrigaline and Bandon next Saturday (October 10). Socially distant viewing gets underway in Cork today. Among the main lots in this auction is Evening, Glandore by Arthur Maderson (€2,500-€3,000), a pair of fold-over tea tables (€1,500-€2,000), a Georgian walnut library table (€1,000-1,500), an Edwardian inlaid card table (€800-€1,200) and a Regency sofa table (€700-€1,000).

This Regency walnut library table is at Woodward's next Saturday.

The selection of furniture includes a satinwood sewing table, a set of six Cork-style chairs, an Edwardian walnut cellarette, an Irish Georgian side table, a William IV card table and a demi-lune commode. Among the other lots are a pair of garden benches, a Persian runner, a large Persian rug, books of Irish military and Republican interest and some silver.

An online auction by O’Donovans of Newcastlewest today and tomorrow, features antique and house clearances and a large selection of banknotes.

There is sterling silver, period furniture, gold sovereigns, porcelain, Waterford Crystal, Irish Dresden, and even some vintage surgical equipment. Check this out online if, for instance, you are in search of a Victorian chest of drawers or a Regency fliptop table.

At RJ Keighery in Waterford an online sale of 433 lots next Monday will feature Waterford Crystal, rugs, books and collectibles like a 1930s pinball poker game.

On Wednesday it will be the turn of Purcell’s in Birr. Its online sale offers 593 lots of Irish historical interest books, maps, journals and ephemera.

More than 100 lots of wine from the cellar at Luggala, the Guinness family home of the late Garech Browne, found buyers at Fonsie Mealy’s opening day in Castlecomer on Monday.

Hammer prices ranged from €170 to €4,600 for 23 bottles of 1960 Chateau Baron Philippe de Rothschild. Four bottles of Chateau d’Yquem made €1,100.

The 1939 Austin 8 convertible featured last week on these pages made €4,800 at hammer. An 18th-century Chinese silk panel with a top estimate of €800 sold for €8,500.

This Qing Dynasty famille verte charger made

At Sheppard’s in Durrow a Qing Dynasty famille verte charger made €12,000 over a top estimate of €250.

At Fonsie Mealy on Tuesday a Cork Republican silver strawberry dish made by Egans in 1922 made €7,000 over a top estimate of €3,000. Only about 60-80 pieces of Cork Republic Silver, marked by Egans at the height of the Civil War when it was impossible to send silver to the Assay Office in Dublin, are known.