Pod that offers a great escape and how best to enjoy belly rubs

Check this out everyone, everywhere who wishes they had their own little spot away from all annoyances! It's Movement pod!

Dublin-based production and events company Movement recently launched its work-from-home solution — isn't it gorgeous?

Each pod is designed, produced and manufactured in Movement’s workshop and graphic design studio by its team of designers and builders. While the standard pod sizes are 2.5m x 3m and 3m x 3m, pods can be custom-designed and configured for your specific requirements and garden size. For prices and more info visit www.movementevents.ie

Exciting news for art fans, Kerry artist Liam O'Neill has released four new paintings. He says his obsession with the west coast has been his main source of motivation and inspiration over the years.

This one is my favourite, Ag tarraingt potaí, Duinín (Pulling pots, Duinin). It's 30x20, priced at €14,500, go to www.killarneyartgallery.com for more information and to see the other three stunning pieces.

Ikea is hitting it out of the park with the autumn-winter collection. I love this Idanas cabinet — the doors are dinky — they're bifolding. Yours for €199, see www.ikea.ie

We're also starting to see more autumn homeware dropping in Penneys. This big beautiful Buddha caught my eye, it would be nice to have someone else's belly to rub for good luck. Yours for under a tenner, see www.primark.com

Irish brand Green Angel never disappoint and they're living up to their reputation with their newest additions, neroli, ylang ylang and jasmine-scented candles and diffusers. Their hand-made soy wax candles are hand-poured and all have a natural cotton wick. Priced at €25, you can expect around 55 hours of comforting candlelight.

The diffusers are priced at €30, and I love that they offer eco-friendly refills, in a bottle made from recycled materials, for €18. The Green Angel collection is available on the website, www.greenangel.com and stockists include leading pharmacies across Ireland, as well as department stores such as Avoca, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Design.

If you find yourself making more cocktails of late, you may want to invest in some fancy glasses. Enter the Waterford Mixology Circon collection, available from www.amara.com/ie

I really like the colour combo of the Argos Home two-tone dinner set, pink and grey just so so well together. The 16-piece set is €33; see www.argos.ie/

Hot off the press for the Bathroom Shelf slot this week is the brand new Bella Babes Kit from Bellamianta Luxury Tanning. Last year it sold out in record time and we reckon this 8-piece tanning kit will do the same. It's on promotion at Boots Ireland and Boots.ie for €49.99, with it going up to €130 after a limited period. It includes the new Luxury Body Tanning Brush and the newly rebranded Tanning Mousse, Instant Body Makeup, Glycolic Body Scrub, Tanning Moisturiser and Luxury Exfoliating Mitt. Our tester loved the new rose gold and blush pink hue finish, she says it looks fierce fancy on the shelf. The stand out product for our tan fan is the Instant Body Makeup - easy to use, looks fabulous and drys super fast. Find out more at Boots.ie and https://bellamianta.com/