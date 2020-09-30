East Cork residence has interior styling down to a fine art

Our homes are personal to ourselves, it almost goes without saying. They reflect our personality, preferences and tastes, family shape and size, our budgets, what we own when we buy/move/rent, and what we take with us when we leave. They reflect what we covet, and prize, and our property prejudices.

The urban art and design-savvy young family who bought this Cork house in 2017 very much made it their own, when they moved to Ireland from Jersey (she’s from Cork city, he’s from the Channel Islands).

When it came back to market in June 2020, just as Covid-19 property viewing restrictions got lifted, it showed like a contemporary art gallery — not surprisingly really, as they had also considered at one stage opening a gallery in Kinsale.

Their family home had funky stuff on the walls; graffiti, a limited edition Banksy image, works from the likes of Jef Aerosol, and Dillon-Boy, murals and gallery-style collectables. There were graphic art fabrics printed onto furniture fabrics, the coolest of lighting including design classics, and a knock-out sleek, German kitchen (Nest 125,) costing many tens of thousands of euros, to replace an already decent, solid wood one.

What they didn’t bank on was the Irish weather: they’re moving again, to sunnier climes, and that was a decision made ever before August 2020’s sequential summer storms.

The work they did in a two/three-year interiors burst all absolutely helped to fuel interest in their home (for a few short-lived years!) sale, and consequently drove bidding in the property, which by July had already been snapped up, going nearly 20% over its initial €495,000 guide price into the bargain.

It got four editorial pages/Cover Story status in the Irish Examiner’s Property & Home magazine, and the list of street artists whose limited-edition framed prints featured, the lighting designers (Tom Dixon, Louis Poulsen, Matthieu Challieres, Tanya Clarke etc) even the maker of some signature radiator covers (London’s Jason Mutham) filled columns.

So, did the toe-to-toe contemporary vibe and unabashed love of colour and quality finishes, clinch the deal? Did anyone want to buy it as-is, furniture, lighting, art and all?

Well, yes, but no, too.

There was very close bidding between all towards the end of a fast sale process (with Midleton auctioneers Hegarty Properties), the departing owners say. They got feedback that “most people were very complimentary of the décor — which is always nice to hear. People asked to keep the dresser in the hallway and some lights but mostly, people seemed to be interested in the ride-on lawnmower, and the three Flowerpot lights over the breakfast bar!”

That’s fair game, given the tie-in with the kitchen colour scheme with that trio of Flowerpot lights (by designers Louis Poulsen, with some other Poulsen classic collection lights such as the 1968 PH5 hanging over the dining table,) and it’s also not entirely surprisingly, given the house is on large, landscaped grounds, with about a half-acre of garden.

Lights? Yeah, but lawns? Pragmatic things like a ride-on mower do count too, when it comes to keeping on top of practicalities and maintaining "the look". In terms of the art within, and accepting that much of it has both monetary and personal value, the selling-up couple say: “No one mentioned the prints/paintings. There was an appreciation that these were being kept by us — this is a collection we have been building up over the years from bedsit to flat to first house. Most of the 'quirky' pieces were off-limits, and people knew this.”

The visually-literate couple had, in quite jig-time, worked wonders on what was already a fine, modern detached home, on a large private serviced site in Lisgoold village in East Cork, which they outbid others for in 2017 coming late to bidding war with a "killer bid". They kept it as-was for about six months, from December ’17 into summer 2018, and so learned the play of light inside and out, how rooms flowed, before laying out a plan to customise.

They replaced the kitchen, redid the bathrooms, flooring, and personalise much of the lighting. They got in super-fast fibre broadband (a job of work involving much "fishing" of cable up their own drive’s conduits), and replaced admittedly expensive flooring which they didn’t like, with wool carpets and some other sleek synthetic, easy-clean finishes) and painted/decorated, with key advice from Pat Walsh Paints in Midleton.

Transformative work included tacking the varnished teak stairs, which got over 30 hours of painstaking sanding with high-grade sandpapers for a glassy-feel, grey-painted finish.

Able to work remotely and internationally, what they didn’t appreciate quite as much as the house and location’s potential were the vagaries of the Irish weather and climate: they are off, again, to the Far East, children (two), pets, and plants in tow. Along with much of the designer lighting, and all of the abundant, signature-piece but personally-prized art.

But, man it showed well, and honestly.

Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty (who’s sold this property twice before, and who says everyone’s made their mark on it thus far) says: “After the first set of viewings, everyone had loved it, and one gentleman wanted to pay over asking price immediately to take it off the market. But, we felt there was too many interested to do this.”

Viewers came from the locale, Cork and wider afield as well as Irish families returning from abroad and “all bidders were serious, four of them in total.” “They loved the quirky, colourful décor; they liked the fact that it was different, also the flow of the house, especially the high-tech kitchen, as well as the fact that the kitchen, bathrooms and en-suite and dressing room were very recently redone,” she adds.

“Viewers were also impressed with lighting, the changing colours behind stove in dining area, the bar counter and lighting, all of them quirky and original. They liked the difference, and would have loved all the light fittings.” Other property sale ‘essentials’ came into play, such as size, services and privacy in a village setting without isolation. “Also the house has a warm 'cosiness’ to it, and good landscaping. It was amazing to see a house that could suit versatile clientele from families to couples and even pets,” she says, sales job done.

Bar keeping a wallpaper they liked in a reception room as it worked well as a backdrop with their art and artefacts, the owners/vendors say of their 2017 purchase “we were really were starting with a blank canvas: it was a modern build (2004) so no restrictions applied from a planning perspective, there were no ‘period’ features to highlight and work around.

“This has been very different to our previous properties that we renovated/rebuilt (a Victorian terrace townhouse, and a cottage dating back to 1690). Here, at Lisgoold’s Church Hill, we had the scope to be quite expressive and it works in this modern property. Trying to ‘squeeze’ traditional style décor into this property would not have done it justice. I think the use of natural light to bring in pops of colour and lots of artwork has worked well; well we think so at least.”

They also painted the house’s exterior render, updated the tech with Nest app-controlled thermostats, and got broadband speeds up to Cat 6 standard in their office, averaging between 400- 1000mbps, so no problem with work e-mails, large files, gaming or Netflix.

No 4 Church Hill’s next owners will, as surely, make their own mark even if it is in absolute walk-in condition.

And, its departing family will take with them a happy feeling of a job well done, and an excellent property sales result and dividend, which means all the extra work and spending they put in for their own pleasure has been suitably rewarded.

They’ll also leave with “prints, paintings, lamps and lights plus the kids n’ dogs! And our plants if we can — they will all need a 'health check' to enter Thailand. Plants are central in bringing a house to life and making it homely and liveable.”

Moving so far away, to an as-yet underdetermined new home, they say they don’t quite know what to re-create “as we are turning over the page to a blank sheet. We just don’t know what’s around the corner.

“One of the things we will recreate is using a natural-hued palette with flashes of bright colours — particularly neons. The main change we see here is that rather than using warm greys we will likely use more simple good, old-fashioned white as this works well in warmer climates, along with colour: lots of colour, in concentrated sparks will always feature heavily in our design plans as will lots and lots of greenery.” Greenery? Damn! After they included the ride-on lawnmower in the house sale? Oh, well……