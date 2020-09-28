Working from home: Five easy ways to remain Zoom-ready

IF YOU are working from home, chances are the last-minute dash to tidy up your home office and get it and yourself ready for a video meeting is an all-too-familiar situation.

We have all gazed at the picture-perfect backdrops on TV video interviews with slick bookcases and ambient lighting, but the reality for most of us is a tussle with clutter and coffee cups and a struggle to find a corner without piled-up laundry or children’s toys.

According to interior design house Neptune, we are creatures of habit, so it is easy to overlook the fact that your workspace and where you sit when on a video call do not have to be the same place.

Neptune's Olivia armchair.

MOVE IT

Move your laptop away from the desk in the dark corner and get yourself comfortable on a stylish armchair, says Meaghan Hunter, stylist at Neptune.

Relocating for video meetings is one solution, but you could also use working from home as inspiration to find a better spot for an office.

Some are lucky enough to have those in-between spaces, such as landings, or even whole forgotten rooms they have always meant to do something with. And all it would really take is a lick of paint and a picture hung on the wall to refresh the space.

A workstation like Neptune’s Chichester is ideal for people with more paperwork than they know what to do with.

Many of us live, and now work, in open-plan spaces, where it is an uphill battle to keep video call backdrops looking good. Some video calling programmes allow you to cheat with a virtual background but a more professional and stylish way to tackle the problem is to create a distraction by surrounding your setting with greenery.

If you do not have a house plant collection, you can still achieve a stylish effect with piles of hardback books or tasteful family photographs instead, adds Meaghan.

WONDER WALLS

If all else fails, a blank wall as your backdrop may be a bit dull, but it is certainly an improvement on an untidy and distracting scene and is nothing if not professional.

Add a vase of flowers, a lamp or a candle (making sure to light it before meetings) and you have got yourself a background that shows that your home is a place of calm, not chaos, and none of your colleagues need know otherwise.

Sofia Tilbury.

Makeup gurus Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury have become experts in recent months at giving their masterclasses from home spaces and getting these and themselves picture-perfect in moments.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

Sofia has picked up a thing or two on lighting, backgrounds and camera angles and has getting her space — and herself — Zoom-ready down to a fine art. “Natural light is the best, so I would always situate your camera so it’s right in front of you or slightly above you, with a window behind it,” she says. “If you haven’t got natural light, lamps are great too. Avoid using overhead light as it can cast too much of a shadow on the face.”

As has been the case for most of us, Sofia’s use of video conferencing at home has increased during the pandemic.

“One of the unexpected positives of this time has been using technology to beam all around the world and connect with people, whether through hosting digital press days on Zoom and virtual reality launches on YouTube or creating confidence-boosting live makeup masterclasses on Instagram Live and CharlotteTilbury.com,” she says.

“It has been so exciting to be a part of some of the virtual launches we’ve had in the last few months — Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Airbrush Bronzer, Magic Cream Light — the waitlists have been incredible.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light.

“Charlotte and I have been thinking of so many ways to reach out to people digitally and we are definitely going to hold on to that energy and positivity going forward.” Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light also includes the all-important HEV filter to guard skin against blue light from digital screens.

PREPARATION

Sofia says: “Last-minute Zoom calls are the norm right now, and you want to look glowing, healthy and flawless, so I recommend spending those five minutes perfecting your skin. Start by applying Hollywood Flawless Filter to the high points of your face —your cheekbones, nose, forehead and chin — then blend out with a brush to give your complexion a glowing boost!”

BACKDROP

Back to the backdrop, and to make it as organic-looking as possible, place your armchair near a window, taking extra care that you work with the natural light to illuminate, rather than shadow, your face.