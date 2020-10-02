Can this new Netflix series help us organise our homes?

LAST winter Netflix gave us Japan’s Marie Kondo joyfully decluttering and organising homes for a selection of Californians disappearing under piles of unruly belongings.

This year’s winter schedule coughs up an all-American production, Get Organized with The Home Edit, a home tidying business which grew from the Instagram account of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, two in-movers to Nashville, Tennessee, who were each looking to start a home organising business and were introduced by a mutual friend.

Eva Longoria’s baby’s walk-in wardrobe and playroom gets The Home Edit treatment.

The Home Edit is now a franchise based on their principles of edit, categorise and contain, but by the end of episode one it seemed more concerned with the keeping and containing end of things.

This means Clea and Joanna are all about storage so major expeditions to a specialist storage shop ensue. Their favourite is The Container Store where, apparently, sales have soared since the show aired as Americans flock there to snaffle up, among other things, clear Lucite boxes these girls love.

So, if your motivation for settling down to watch is acquiring tips on purging, keep scrolling on towards Marie Kondo’s programme as the subject is given just a cursory nod.

If, however, you’re susceptible to the lure of playing interiors voyeur, especially in the home of a celebrity, stay right where you are.

Episode one is brought to us from the home territory of The Home Edit and the newly renovated Nashville mansion of Reese Witherspoon, who in addition to her walk-in wardrobe has a spare one to play with (don’t we all?).

She’s decided to make it home to her Oscar dresses and collections of outfits from her films.

With the amount of space, she could have just hung them all up herself and they’d look great but for necessary dramatic excitement, Clea and Joanne do it for her.

Clearly starstruck, or pretending to be, there’s high-octane gushing over gowns, and sentimental waxing over the pink outfits from Legally Blonde: A toy version of Bruiser the dog undergoes inevitable styling in one of Elle Woods’ pink handbags amid The Home Edit team shrieking in teenager-style at the cuteness of it all.

Get Organised with the Home Edit's first episode sees Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer visit Reese Witherspoon at home to organise a walk-in wardrobe.

Occasionally the girls deviate from a characteristic of their approach (categorising by colour) to focusing on themes, so Reese’s outfits are hung and folded by film or event. Incidentally, a later episode sees them sort the massive, cluttered walk-in wardrobe of fashion designer Rachel Zoe using the mesmerising categories of sequins and leather she has so much of each.

The latter part of each episode, however, lands us in a world slightly more familiar where the duo tackles a problem area for a non-celebrity. Typically, it’s the garage, yet another walk-in wardrobe or a pantry.

Maybe the producers realised we’re a bit jaded of this type of show so the lure of playing nosey parker in a celebrity home is the trick to lure us in before something a bit closer to our own lives is presented. But given even these are astonishingly well-ordered it’s hard to believe they need professionals to resolve non-essential, low traffic spaces.

But where it starts to get decidedly giddy is episode three’s visitation to the home of Khloe Kardashian.

Previously they sorted her walk-in pantry; cue cameras to a more sophisticated version of Fortycoats' Flying Trick Shop, probably never touched by human hands, and certainly not by Khloe’s toddler daughter, True, who’d have a field day dragging containers off the lower shelves.

Apparently, Khloe now needs her already tidy garage “taken up a level”, making her own organisation more organised for “backstock”, which is The Home Edit’s term for spare items, and Khloe’s own brand merchandise (“the merch”); and to find a better layout for the toddler’s collection of mini-cars, among them a Mercedes, Bentley and Land Rover.

Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer organise the walk-in wardrobe of fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

The better layout is presented car park style marked in pink tape and dotted with little traffic cones. It’s cute but when we observe Khloe wending round the cones to get to “the merch” storage, form has clearly triumphed over function.

Incidentally, “the merch” is stored by colour which, again, looks good, but you have to ask amid all the shrieking enthusiasm how useful is it for someone else to reorganise your belongings when you’re the one who has to find them subsequently? And as for organising by colour, is it really of practical value for anything more than Lego bricks?