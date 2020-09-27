Donal Enright: Swifts born here already touring African skies

Some days, it seems that winter is "icumen in" but on others we are enveloped in the "season of mists", as John Keats described autumn. Last week, it was so misty that a passing walker said, "I can hardly see my hand".

The "icumen in" quotation comes from the first line of The Cuckoo Song, a 13th century musical composition – "Sumer is icumen in/ Lhude sing cuccu". The words have an optimistic bounce in their step, so I like them.

Birds have moulted, and are singing, but not the cuckoo. Cuckoos have long gone south, their surreptitious business done.

In April, they left the torrid heat of central Africa instinctively confident that, in Ireland, surrogate gullible Irish meadow pipits and the like could be scammed into hatching and rearing their offspring.

Then, come August – when most Irish birds are no longer laying – they could set off south with their offspring richly fuelled to carry them to Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea or the Congo. There – industrial insecticide being unaffordable for African farmers – copious clouds of insects would replenish the fat lost on the journey, and swarms of hairy caterpillars, a speciality of cuckoos abhorred by other birds, would await them.

Already, our swifts born in Ireland would be touring the African skies; adults come to Ireland in May, albeit in ever declining numbers, and leave in August. Soon, swallows will be joining them. Already, they blacken the telegraph wires and sit on the telegraph poles, last posts before the sea. The young, known by their short tails, flutter and dash around them, as if caught up in the adventure.

Of the hirundines that come to Ireland, sand martins are the smallest and the earliest, arriving in March and staying until September. They nest in colonies numbering half a dozen to a few hundred pairs. Earlier this month, John Nichol, a British birdwatcher newly settled in Ireland, expressed concern that the extreme storms would devastate a small colony at Garretstown, near Kinsale. The birds survived unscathed, probably by retreating into their nesting tunnels extending up to 1.2m within the sand bank.

As insects die off in Ireland, insectivorous birds must go elsewhere. This year, I found that putting slices of apple on a balcony railing outside our open windows powerfully attracted wasps so that flew in. I found their voraciousness fascinating. From mid- September, they became noticeably slower as if drunken, and had no interest in attacking me. My wife called the slices the 'wasp farm', but appreciated the effect.

They daily grew fewer. On their last two days, diners numbered no more than ten. On September 19th. not a single wasp came to feed. Since that date, I haven't seen a worker wasp anywhere. The last died overnight, it would seem, on September 18, Wasp-Die-Off-Day. Wasp queens will be hibernation and will lay in springtime, as always.

Wading birds are now arriving on the bay. While, a month ago, when the tide was full out, the naked plains of sand in the lower reaches lay like grey canvases, devoid of colour. This will be soon remedied by the arrival of teal, widgeon and mallard to mention but the wintering ducks.

On the upper bay, small streams made filagree patterns through the carpets of green weed – now reduced from disastrous levels by the installation of a waste treatment plant serving Courtmacsherry village and another serving Stauntons Foods meat processing plant at Timoleague.

Small flocks of redshank, resident here but shorty to be bolstered by arrival of cousins from very cold places, are gathering along waterway edges. Nearby, in front of Timoleague Abbey, is a mud bank carpeted by legions of lesser blackbacked and blackheaded gulls. The proliferation of gulls is worrying, but it seems there is enough life in the mud to support them and the thousands of black-tailed and bar-tailed godwits, greenshanks, curlews, whimbrels and others that will make the bay their winter quarters as sea and tundra ices over in Scandinavia, Russia, Iceland and Greenland.

Some, in passage, will stay only a few days to refuel. Ireland is ideally located for ardent birdwatchers and twitchers. Transatlantic rarities turn up regularly. The estuaries, bays, woods, hedges and fields of west Cork provide a generous grub-stop for passage migrants, a winter haven for birds of the north and a breeding venue for summer migrants from south of the Mediterranean Sea.