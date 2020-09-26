Vintage cars and wine will help you motor back in time 

The wine cellar from Luggala, a pair of sculpted whippets attributed to John Hogan, the intact electrical unit installed by the Jennings family at the first home in Cork with residential electricity and a pair of opium chairs from Korea are among the lots at Fonsie Mealy's Chatsworth Fine Art sale in Castlecomer on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (September 28, 29 and 30).

One of a pair of large Korean-style opium hardwood benches.

The 1,631 lots on offer range from antique furniture and paintings to silver, oriental ceramics, jewellery, carpets, fireplaces, taxidermy and even vintage cars. Viewing continues to be available by appointment from 1pm to 5pm today and tomorrow and the entire sale is online.

More than 100 lots of wine from Luggala, the Guinness family home of the late Garech Browne, will come up on day one from lot 410. The selection includes vintages from 1959, 1960 and 1961. There are various lots of unopened cases of wines from the Medoc and Bordeaux, champagnes, wines from Spain, Portugal and Chile, vintage port and four bottles of 1990 Chateau d'Yquem. On the subject of vintage there is a 1939 red Austin 8 convertible and a stylish two-tone 1959 Morris Minor with retractable red soft top.

There is plenty of silver to choose from and lot 684 is a rare Cork Republican silver strawberry dish (€2,000-€3,000).

An engraved railway turnkey from west Cork at Fonsie Mealy's sale.

Lot 1017 — a heavy brass railway turnkey engraved "Upton" and "Crossbarry" — recalls an episode during the War of Independence on the railway line at Upton. In an attack by the IRA on members of the Essex Regiment six civilian passengers died and two IRA volunteers were killed.

Brookfield, now part of the UCC medical campus, was the first private residence in Cork with electricity. The brass and copper wall-mounted unit in an Edwardian walnut cabinet installed by Porter Sykes & Co., Electrical Engineers, Cork & Dublin remains intact with amp and voltmeters. Lot 1267 is estimated at €2,000-€3,000.

A pair of marble whippets attributed to John Hogan (1800-1858) at Fonsie Mealy's sale in Castlecomer.

A carved oak breakfront overmantle by Pugin originally at Fonthill Abbey, Wiltshire, is estimated at €4,000-€6,000. A selection of sculpture by Edward Delaney from the collection of Garech Browne includes a figure of Cu Chulainn (€6,000-€8,000). Lot 1357, a pair of sculptured marble whippets attributed to John Hogan, is estimated at €15,000-€20,000. Lot 153 is a pair of large Korean opium hardwood benches (€350-€450) and lot 154 is a pair of small opium benches (€200-€300).

The three-day online auction starts at 11am on each day.