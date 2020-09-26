Everything from diamonds to desks at online Bandon auction

An art deco sapphire and diamond ring and an 18th-century walnut secretaire are among the highlights at Hegarty's live online auction in Bandon at 3pm tomorrow (September 27). The fall-front secretaire with fitted interior is estimated at €1,000-€1,100. The size M ring has an estimated value of €6,000-€7,000.

The selection ranges from Persian rugs to contemporary art. Bidding will be available across a range of platforms including the new Hegarty's online service hosted by Auction Mobility.

A neatly sized 18th-century secretaire at Hegarty's in Bandon tomorrow.

Among the other highlights are a 19th-century Irish hall settee (€1,900-€2,100), a Regency bow-fronted chest (€550-€750), a hand-knotted Kirman rug (€1,400-€1,500), an Isfahan carpet (€2,800-€3,000) and a peridot and diamond art deco-style necklace (€3,500-€4,500).

A rarity at the sale is a personal letter handwritten in 1916 by Terence MacSwiney to his friend and comrade Pauline Henley when MacSwiney was in prison following The Rising.

There is also a separate postcard to Pauline Henley dated August 1920 with details of the condition of MacSwiney on hunger strike in Brixton Prison.