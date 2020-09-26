Everything from diamonds to desks at online Bandon auction

We preview Hegarty's sale tomorrow which has a selection of jewellery, furniture, rugs and historic correspondence
An art deco sapphire and diamond ring at Hegarty's online sale in Bandon.

An art deco sapphire and diamond ring and an 18th-century walnut secretaire are among the highlights at Hegarty's live online auction in Bandon at 3pm tomorrow (September 27). The fall-front secretaire with fitted interior is estimated at €1,000-€1,100. The size M ring has an estimated value of €6,000-€7,000.

The selection ranges from Persian rugs to contemporary art. Bidding will be available across a range of platforms including the new Hegarty's online service hosted by Auction Mobility. 

A neatly sized 18th-century secretaire at Hegarty's in Bandon tomorrow.
Among the other highlights are a 19th-century Irish hall settee (€1,900-€2,100), a Regency bow-fronted chest (€550-€750), a hand-knotted Kirman rug (€1,400-€1,500), an Isfahan carpet (€2,800-€3,000) and a peridot and diamond art deco-style necklace (€3,500-€4,500).

A rarity at the sale is a personal letter handwritten in 1916 by Terence MacSwiney to his friend and comrade Pauline Henley when MacSwiney was in prison following The Rising.

There is also a separate postcard to Pauline Henley dated August 1920 with details of the condition of MacSwiney on hunger strike in Brixton Prison.

