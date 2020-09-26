Antiques and fine art: Your guide to upcoming events

ART UPDATE

Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of Whyte's sale of Important Irish and International Art scheduled to take place on Monday evening (September 28) at the RDS. The top lot, A Sunny Day in Connemara, was featured last Saturday on these pages. There are other great works in the sale by artists as diverse as Roderic O'Conor, William Orpen, William Leech, Mary Swanzy, Mainie Jellett, Norah McGuinness, Maurice MacGonigal, Harry Kernoff, Louis le Brocquy, Francis Bacon, Donald Teskey and others. The catalogue is available online for browsing and the sale has been rescheduled to October 19.

VIRTUAL FAIR

In the midst of a pandemic, auctioneers have proved to be inventive and have moved pretty much en masse to the online model. But a virtual antique fair is something new. Hibernian Antique Fairs will this weekend e-mail more than 10,000 of their customers who have left their addresses at one of their regular countrywide antique fairs over the years. The e-mail will contain a link to a virtual antique, art, vintage and craft fair with more than 500 items priced from dealers and ready for sale.

SALES

The online Lynes & Lynes sale at Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, today features a Victorian walnut bedroom suite thought to have been at Castle Freke, six watercolours by Lady Kate Dobbin, silver, period furniture, jewellery, porcelain, glass and collectibles among 368 lots.

Viewing will get underway at Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, next Friday (October 2) for Aidan Foley's three-day sale on October 4, 5 and 6. Nearly 2,000 lots will come under the hammer and the auction will be online.

A signed copy of the Good Friday Agreement sold for a hammer price of 12,500 at the Sean Eacrett auction in Ballybrittas, Co Laois, last Saturday. Among the signatories were John Hume, John Major, Albert Reynolds, Martin McGuinness, Mo Mowlam, Seamus Mallon and David Ervine.

Stag at Sharkey's, the 1909 George Bellows lithograph of a fight at Tom Sharkey's saloon in New York, sold for $52,500 at Christie's online. It was from the collection of media magnate Jerry Perenchio, promoter of the 1971 title fight between Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier.

A total of 692 lots will come under the hammer at an online auction by O'Donovan and Associates, Newcastlewest, on October 3 and 4. There is antique furniture, art, books, glass, porcelain and sports programmes.