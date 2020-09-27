Donal Hickey: Indian summer was great but it was no surprise

Some people seem surprised at the fine weather we’ve enjoyed of late. “It’s like being in Spain,’’ they were gleefully saying. But the elements are often kind in the harvest month of September.

We remember how during wet summers in times past farmers would despair of saving their hay or drying turf, only for experienced grey heads to offer hope. “We’ll get it in September,’’ they’d say. And they were usually correct.

Our so-called Indian summer was badly needed, lifting the spirits after what was probably the dullest August on record. The term was mentioned many times, but that confuses as the summer in India is from March to May. So what’s going on?

We did a little research and learned that the term originated in North America in the 18th century, possibly around the New England region, although it is not known when it first came into use, or by whom.

IrishWeatherOnline quotes the US National American Service as surmising that Native American Indians considered the dry, calm, hazy conditions at this time of year to be good hunting weather. Warm conditions helped draw out the animals from their dens.

Another theory is that these summer-like conditions often occurred during October and early November, which coincided with the Indian harvest and were thus seen as a blessing from God.

We don’t how the term came to be used in Ireland, or Britain, and, according to Philip Eden, a UK meteorologist, the phrase was not widely used until relatively recently. It probably became common in the last half-century arising from usage in the media.

In Ireland at this time of year, the average temperature is 17 degrees. Met Éireann reported the highest temperature recently was recorded in Dublin’s Phoenix Park at 24.7 degrees. This was due to an active hurricane system in the Atlantic and a warm ocean, with tropical air being sent up over Ireland.

On one such day, I happened to be at Gearhameen in the remote Black Valley, deep in the Kerry hills. There couldn’t have been a nicer place in the wide world, with a slow-flowing river and majestic trees providing a background that could have come from The Quiet Man movie location.

In normal times, September brings another kind of harvest, sorely missed this year. The All-Ireland hurling and football finals. And how is it that we only remember sunlit days in Croke Park and balmy nights to welcome home the victors?

We can only hope that it won’t be too long before we see thousands of people out in Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Dublin, or any other place, to greet the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire cups. And it might just be during an Indian summer.