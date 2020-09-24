Spirals, velvets and a sink that just might save your marriage

Anyone watching Selling Sunset? They're mad for the double sinks over there. Check out The Marriage Saver — the double vanity is the way to go if you want your own space in the bathroom, and frankly, I for one am fed up of washing away everyone else's toothpaste spit. The Brava Nature Grey 120 four-drawer wall hung unit and slim basin, above, is €1495. See Sonas Bathrooms.ie/ for more.

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is the rather incredible Alflorex. I first tried this when it was recommended by my GP to take along with an antibiotic, but kept taking for general gut health — as it really is a fabulous product. Created here in Cork at the APC Microbiome Institute, UCC, it is also used to treat IBS. This unique probiotic live culture is available over the counter and I've given it to the kids when they've been under the weather. Fascinatingly, it is part of the family of bacteria given by mothers to babies at birth. Available from pharmacies and health food shops for around €32 for a month's supply, but keep an eye out for three for two deals.

This beautiful piece is by self-taught artist Gerald Byrne, part of his second solo show of 2020, Pause for Harmony. Art in Lockdown. The exhibition will showcase a series of over 50 artworks painted by Gerard, which form a visual diary of the Dublin City in lockdown. All incorporating his signature flair for florals and foliage recreating the beauty of Dublin 6’s Georgian architecture and green urban spaces. There'll be a virtual tour as well as a physical exhibition which runs until October 25. https://gerardbyrneartist.com/

Give me storage, more storage! Love these Ikea LUSTIGKURRE baskets, although you'd need a hanky at the ready to pronounce them, they're starting at €13. www.ikea.com/

I'm gone mad into towels lately, cos that's just the kind of crazy kid I am. This zesty looking towel is from TK Maxx. It's aptly called the Fantastico, yours for €8.99. www.tkmaxx.ie/

It's not too late in the year to show your outdoor area some love. Add a little dash of colour all year round with a statement piece like these spirals made by Jerpoint Glass Studio. You can place over a bamboo cane or copper piping to make a vivid centrepiece either alone or in groups in the garden, patio or balcony. Available in all the bespoke Jerpoint colours. www.jerpointglass.com/

This is the gorgeous French Connection Zinc four-seater velvet sofa in Dulux Colour of the Year 2021 Brave Ground, (wouldn't you love if it was your job to name the colours?!) An easy way to incorporate the must-have colour for the coming year — and let's face it, I think we're all ready for 2020 to be over. This is €1,559 and available from October 27.

Spotted online this week is this very lovely handpainted Tischlampe Primavera lamp. If you want to add some flora and fauna to your interiors, this is the one for you. The light and shade is handcrafted with a transparent lacquer screen.

€693 from Ambiarte, check out www.ambiarte.de for more info.