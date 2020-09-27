Peter Dowdall outlines four autumn garden jobs to focus on 

That old Chinese warning “may you live in interesting times” has come to my mind nearly every day as I imagine it has for many others too over the last six or seven months. While what is happening in the world at large this year is unsettling at best and tragic at worst, I do find the garden a great mothership to return to.

It has a stabilising influence and we need that now more than ever. So many people have started on their journey down the gardening path since lockdown and I hope many, if not all, will retain this new-found interest. For some, it will germinate and develop into a passion and it is extremely heartening to see so many children dipping their green fingers in the soil this year, perhaps for the first time.

You see, gardening is innate within all of us; we all start off with verdant-coloured digits but as we go through life, many of us lose any connection with the soil and the natural world and begin to doubt our ability in the garden.

The beautiful September sunshine we have enjoyed recently somewhat makes up for the dismal July and August weather. We can’t go back on our summer holidays but it does make the transition back to school easier for families.

I can't understand why gardening or some such outdoor pursuit hasn’t made it onto not just the primary school but also the second-level curriculum given its huge mental health benefits and its importance — which for me is second only to breathing and eating.

The importance of the great outdoors has been so well-illustrated during 2020 that surely it must become obvious to the decision-makers that we cannot afford to let another generation grow up without some basic knowledge at least.

What if the supply chain did dry up during this crisis, how many of us would know how to grow our own food? Who’s to say that the next global crisis which is staring us in the face won't lead to such a situation?

So, for those who have just ventured into the horticultural world, here are a few things to focus on for the autumn months.

BULB PLANTING

Spring-flowering bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, alliums, crocus and fritillaria should be planted between now and January. This is a seemingly thankless task as hours of back bending and stooping seems to have given you nothing, for there is nothing to see. But by placing these swollen stems and leaves into the magical energy of the soil, we will enjoy spring blooms next year and for years to come. A good rule of thumb when planting bulbs is to bury them twice the height of the bulb under the ground so for some, such as crocus, that may be only about 4cm or 5cm below soil level. Others like the larger alliums could be up to 30cm underground.

Also, a good idea is to stagger your planting. By that, I mean planting a few each week over a period of two or three months and this will have the effect in the spring of a longer flowering period.

LAWNS

Lawns should be fed now with a lawn food which is higher in potassium and phosphorous than the summer feeds which are higher in nitrogen. This is to allow for greater root development over the winter months as we don’t want to encourage much green leaf growth during this time of the year.

PRUNING

It’s difficult to give general advice on pruning as all plants have different requirements. Plants which flower in the spring and early summer, such as forsythia and camellia, will bloom on growth produced the previous year so if you cut them back now you will sacrifice next year's blooms. Those which flower in the summer and autumn months will generally flower on current season's growth so, if they have finished flowering for this year, you can cut back now safe in the knowledge that they will flower next year on next year's growth.

A great resource for information on when and how to prune is the RHS website https://www.rhs.org.uk/advice.

They classify shrubs into groups in an easy to follow and informative guide.

WEEDING

For some this task is a scourge and something to be avoided at all costs. Others get great therapy from weeding and enjoy this job. I’m somewhere in the middle, sometimes I enjoy it and more times I don’t. To prevent weed growth apply a good layer of mulch to clean soil. Bark or gravel can be used as can any clean organic matter really. Bear in mind that mulch will have to be applied to a depth of 10cm to be properly effective and this will also provide the benefits of reducing water loss from the soil through evaporation and protect the roots from frost damage.