Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine

Irish Examiner 'Home' magazine is back with the autumn/winter edition in your Irish Examiner tomorrow, Saturday, September 19
Friday, September 18, 2020 - 17:00 PM

In recent months we've become more aware than ever before of the importance of creating a living space we love….

Irish Examiner Home glossy magazine offers up-to-the-minute interiors inspiration and brings you beyond the front door to see how others have designed their dream dwellings. 

You'll also find ideas on how to work the latest trends as well as create the perfect home office and much, much more. 

RINGS EVERY BELL 

We check out a coastal rebuild conjuring energy-efficiency from the ground up... 

WORKING FROM HOME 

Business or pleasure? How to create a special space when setting up your home office.....

ROCKSTAR RETREAT 

We go on tour to Dunowen House, which hits all the right notes for hospitality....

 

