Wish List: We're smitten by sofas and sweetened by bee tables 

A swoonsome set-up (pictured above) with a thoroughly modern dining room, behold the Apis dining table, Oka dining chair and Dalyan dining chair. The main inspiration for this sweet table is bees, or if your Latin is up to scratch, Apis. It features a small tabletop in stained oak with brass details and a base in matte brass. All available from Brabbu Design Forces http://brabbu.com

Ben Walsh says you could call him a designer, or furniture maker or pen maker…he's really not sure at this point. I'm going to go with engineering entrepreneur. He started by making ca concrete pen for his dad, as one does, and now makes hundreds of them a month. He's broadened his range and after three years of prototypes, hundreds of failures, and a few successes, these gorgeous Gravitas pens were born. He's got a Kickstarter going so he can be the first Irish-owned pen manufacturer. To find out more, www.kickstarter.com/projects/gravitaspens/ and www.benwalshdesign.com/

I spotted this colourful creation online this week. It's the Yani pouf from the Daydream collection. We're talking abstract designs with bright fresh tones and contrasting colours. I love it. Find out more at www.missonihome.com/

For your eco hit this week, we have these fabulous BiOBUDDi pixels from Jiminy.ie. I'm told they're kinda like Lego 1-dot studs, but, crucially, without the carbon footprint.⁣ ⁣ They are made from plants — the waste leaves and stalks after sugarcane is harvested.

Bioplastic toys like this are carbon-neutral. BiOBUDDi pixel sets have 1500 pixels to make cool flat or 3d pictures — from your imagination, or from the ideas cards provided. Prices from €16.67.

Hey, hip people who think a charger plate has something to do with getting your phone battery to 100% during dinner, I have news for you.

Charger plates catch bits of food, prevent mess on the table cloth (tune in next week to find out what one of those is) and they help to keep the heat in the bowl that you place on it. This gorgeous one is from Penneys homeware departments, €3.

I'm totally smitten with this fabulous Fern sofa, it's designed by the inimitable Orla Kiely and available from Amara.com/ie. Caseys.ie also have it on their site at the moment for €1,255.

Looking for some storage in the kids' rooms? I like this SMÅSTAD wardrobe with a cool pull-out unit €206, it's paired up here with the SMÅSTAD bench with plenty of room for shoving the toys out of the way. That's €65 and they are both available from Ikea.com/

Tried and tested for our On the Bathroom Shelf slot this week is the latest drop from Trilogy. It's the new Triple-Action Jelly Exfoliator. It’s rosehip oil, but not as you know it, so the tagline says. And we found it a very satisfying exfoliating experience, the texture is fab, it's gentle, easy to use and leaves the skin feeling really clean and fresh.

It's got lots of super-fine powdered pumice that works as a polish, and as New Zealand, manuka honey to nourish and soothe, with aloe vera juice that felt very cools. Of course, the rosehip oil is in there too, it's rich in fatty acids and works to improve fine lines and marks.

Our tester used it once a week but instructions say you can use it up to four times a week. €25.52 for 75ml available from selected pharmacies including Lloyds, McCauley's and Meagher's or online at www.cloud10beauty.com