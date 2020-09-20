Here’s a sunny opportunity to pick up a Paul Henry painting

Paul Henry's painting of A Sunny Day, Connemara, comes up at Whyte's sale in Dublin onSeptember 28
'A Sunny Day, Connemara' by Paul Henry.

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 15:28 PM
Des O’Sullivan

THIS c 1940 painting by Paul Henry, A Sunny Day, Connemara, was selected by the artist to be reproduced on the dust jacket of his autobiography entitled An Irish Portrait.  The book was published in a limited edition of 3,000 in London in March 1951 with an introduction by Sean Ó Faoláin. 

Sales were good and there were only 600 copies left unsold by October of that year. 

The atmosphere in this late painting of Achill Island from the foot of Croagh Patrick is remarkably fresh. 

Ó Faoláin commented that what had always delighted him with Paul Henry's work was his sure observation of nature. 

It comes up at Whyte's sale of Irish and International Art in Dublin on September 28 with an estimate of €150,000-€200,000.

