A chance to raise next best thing to the Liam MacCarthy Cup 

Check out a medieval Celtic drinking vessel,  a portrait by a Cork artist, and collectibles, all of which will be on sale at Sheppard's 
A medieval Irish three-handled mether at Sheppard's.

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 10:00 AM
Des O’Sullivan

A COMMUNAL three-handled drinking vessel previously on loan to the National Museum kicks off three days of online sales at Sheppard's in Durrow next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (September 22, 23 and 24). 

The design of the Liam MacCarthy Cup is based on this particular medieval Celtic vessel, known as a mether. Found at Corran, Co Armagh, it is estimated at €8,000-€12,000.

A pair of large mahogany and brass-bound peat buckets at Sheppard's.
With everything from a portrait of an old man wearing a turban in the style of Rembrandt to a Japanese ivory chest, this Legacy of the Big House sale offers an extraordinary range of art, furniture, Oriental pieces and collectibles. 

An oval portrait miniature of Captain Anthony Morgan by Frederick Buck.
The Morgan family collection of portrait miniatures is brimful of interest not least because of the portrait of Captain Tony Morgan by Frederick Buck. This is almost certainly the same Tony Morgan who witnessed the Charge of the Light Brigade in 1854. 

Reports of this most famous incident of British military history are littered with references to him. Frederick Buck was a successful artist in Cork at a time when it was a busy port of embarkation for troops during the Peninsular War. 

He fulfilled many orders for portraits for officers going to war. Based at Bunalun near Skibbereen the Morgan family were descendants of the Welsh-born pirate captain whose name is synonymous with a brand of rum.

Art on offer includes a limited-edition bronze of Arkle and Pat Taaffe by Emma McDermott (€8,000-€12,000), A Head Study of a Young Girl after Renoir (€80,000-€120,000) and An Irish Jig by Nathanial Grogan (€1,500-€2,500). 

A collection of Irish whiskey labels with dates from 1840-1950 at Sheppard's.
The auction offers a selection including silver, antique furniture, old maps, garden furniture, jewellery, an Irish taxidermy collection, oriental porcelain, garden furniture, rugs and collectibles including a collection of more than 200 Irish whiskey labels from 1840-1950 (€5,000-€8,000).

Viewing gets underway today and the auction is online at 10.30am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

