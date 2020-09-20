Gardening questions: How should I move a fuchsia plant?

Question

I have this lovely fuchsia ‘Lady Thumb’ but it’s in an obscure part of the garden where we don’t see it! I would love to move or split it. Can you advise, please, how and when this can best be done?

Answer

‘Lady Thumb’ is a beautiful and hardy fuchsia in this part of the world. It’s technically a woody shrub and so it can’t be split in the same way as a perennial, which can be lifted and divided during the winter.

It can, however, be moved quite easily. Lift the plant, getting as big a rootball as possible, and at the same time cut back all growth above ground to within 30cm of ground level — or even more if you wish. Do this during the dormant months of the year, November–February, so that the plant has a chance to repair the damage done to the root system during the move, before coming into active growth in the spring.

You can also bulk up on numbers by taking cuttings, which will root very easily, anytime from June to September.